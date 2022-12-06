Outgoing HD57 Rep. Perry Will to make bid to replace Rankin in State Senate; Rep. Marc Catlin of Montrose weighs options

At least one current legislator will pursue appointment for the soon-to-be-vacant State Senate District 5 seat.
Perry Will, R-Newcastle — who is finishing up his term in House District 57 after falling to Democratic challenger Elizabeth Velasco in the November election — said he is interested in replacing retiring Sen. Bob Rankin.
“I had a lot I still wanted to accomplish in here in the (state) Capitol. When I got beat, I was devastated. I wanted to be back doing good things for the 57th. If I can get in on the vacancy, I can hit the ground running,” Will said Tuesday, Dec. 6.
“I know the players, I know the process, and how to get things done. I am the most bipartisan legislator there is. Instead of getting things done for the 57th, I would be for SD 5.”
Of other names that have circulated to replace Rankin, former legislator and current Garfield County Republican Party Chair Gregg Rippy is a no, and Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, said he is still weighing his options.
“I don’t live in the district,” Rippy said Tuesday. “That’s the big one. In redistricting, they split and Garfield County has part of Senate District 8 north of the interstate, where I live.”
Based who he knows to be interested in being appointed to fill out Rankin’s two remaining years as senator, Rippy favored Will.
“I would have to say I’m in Perry’s camp, not knowing everyone else who may be in there. I think as a representative, he understands Western Slope issues and he represents us really well.”
Catlin, freshly appointed to the Capital Development Committee, said he was considering the possibility, but is undecided.
“We’re looking at it. I’ve got plenty of time to make up my mind. Part of it is, I still care about my district. You can’t just automatically say (no), but you have to take a look at it, what it would take,” he said Tuesday.
“The hard part of it is running against someone you like. Perry is a friend of mine. We’ll look at it. It’s too early to say.”
Catlin said he is considering everything seeking the vacancy appointment would entail. “It’s not so much standing for the appointment, it’s getting reelected. That’s what you really have to look at,” he said.
“We’ll see. But right now, I’m really happy to re present the people who reelected me just a few days ago.”
Representative Matt Soper, R-Delta, on Tuesday put out statements supporting Will for the seat.
“Perry knows Delta, as that is where he has wintered his cattle for many years, but he also knows the district super well, as this is the area he served as a Parks and Wildlife officer,” Soper said, referring to Will’s 40-year career with what is now called Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“There are few legislators who know wildlife issues, public lands and agricultural matters like Perry, and the state of Colorado would benefit greatly from having his expertise for a few more years.”
Soper said he wasn’t interested in making a bid for SD5. He cited his recent reelection to House District 54, saying his campaign had been a “re-application” for the job and he needed to stay in it.
Rankin, R-Carbondale, last week announced his resignation, effective Jan. 10, 2023. On Tuesday, Rankin’s wife, Joyce Rankin, also announced her resignation as U.S. House District 3’s representative on the Colorado State Board of Education. (See related.)
A vacancy committee for SD 5 will convene in Montrose on Jan. 7 to consider nominees.
Local GOP Chair Scott Riba — who lives in SD 6 and thus, is not on the vacancy committee — said he anticipates a number of people will come up for consideration.
Will came into office in 2019, after working for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (formerly the Division of Wildlife). He sits on the Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee, the Energy and Environment Committee and served on the Health and Insurance Committee in the House.
Will ran for reelection on a platform including recreation, wildlife, healthy forests and water.
“The top three things on the Western Slope are water, water, water,” Will said.
Of the dozens of bills he sponsored or carried, Will highlighted SB51, “Safe Crossings for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists,” which created a fund to provide wildlife crossings and to reduce the odds of animal-vehicle crashes. Other bills he backed that were signed into law pertained to health care, county judgeships in western Colorado, in-state tuition for Colorado high school grads and peace officer status for certain Department of Revenue employees.
Will said he was pleased by the possibility of returning to Denver next term as a senator.
“I was doing the work for the people over here, but it didn’t resonate with the new district. But I’m real excited to come back. I love doing this work. I’m not patting myself on the back, but I think I’m good at it,” Will said.
“I represent everyone. I want to continue to do that and continue to do good things for the people I represent.”
