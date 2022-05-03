An auction of old Indians memorabilia and sports uniforms raised over $22,000 and was a “great success,” said Montrose High School Principal Jim Barnhill.
“It’s nice to see a lot of the Montrose High School memorabilia going to longtime Montrose Indians supporters,” Barnhill said.
A few items sparked a flurry of bids — a red pendant that says “Montrose Indians” and includes a Native American figure sparked 28 bids and finished at $650 — but only 15 percent of the sports uniforms were purchased.
The red totem pole adjacent to the football field was the priciest item sold at $5,100 after 21 bids. An older sign in the auxiliary gym featuring an Indian head, which also had 21 bidders, had the second-highest selling price at $750.
How the totem pole will be removed from school grounds will be determined once spring sports are over and in consultation with the winning bidder, Barnhill said.
Nearly 100 items were sold in the online auction, which kicked off at 6 p.m. on April 27 in tandem with an event in the Lloyd McMillan gym commemorating the older mascot, revealing new logos and acknowledging the two students who won a design contest for some of the future artwork.
Winning buyers will be able to pick up many of the items between now and the first week of June, Barnhill said, with the exception of items that are still in use, such as cafeteria tables.
While some of the popular items set off last-minute bidding wars on Monday night, just 15 percent of the sports uniforms featuring Indians logos were claimed.
Most of the sports uniforms were available as a “buy now” option and not for auction.
Game-day football jerseys were the most popular items, with 18 of 57 total jerseys purchased. On the other hand, the 33 unclaimed C-team girls soccer uniforms were among 10 sets of jerseys that did not receive any interest.
Barnhill said that another sale will happen in early June for all of the unpurchased items.
All of the items with the former logos will be removed by June 1 to comply with the law banning Native American mascots, which was signed into law last summer.
The proceeds from the auction will go into purchasing new “swag” for students with the Red Hawks logo.
The school district is covering all of the costs of switching the equipment. The school board has designated $200,000 for MHS and $175,000 for switching the Braves mascot to the Bears at Centennial Middle School.
Superintendent Carrie Stephenson reported at the February board meeting that the school district has an estimated $1.6 million budget surplus for the current fiscal year.
The highest bids on most of the items did not come close to matching the cost of buying all-new equipment, according to estimated replacements in an itemized budget Barnhill drafted last fall.
A segment of the Indians-branded wrestling mat sold to the highest bidder for $50, but purchasing three new wrestling mats for $12,000 each would cost $36,000.
Purchasing eight new window covers in the Lloyd McMillan Gym could cost $300 each, but the top shade in the auction, featuring the M-feather logo, sold for $110.
