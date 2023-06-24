Outbreaks of the parasitic infection cyclospora pop up nearly every year in Colorado, according to Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin, and the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment is currently investigating one on the Western Slope.

As of June 20, he told County Commissioners Wednesday, about 85 cases or suspected cases have been identified in Colorado, with 66 of those being in the state’s western region. A handful of cases were also reported out-of-state, and Austin said the distribution makes sense as people travel throughout the summer.



