Outbreaks of the parasitic infection cyclospora pop up nearly every year in Colorado, according to Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin, and the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment is currently investigating one on the Western Slope.
As of June 20, he told County Commissioners Wednesday, about 85 cases or suspected cases have been identified in Colorado, with 66 of those being in the state’s western region. A handful of cases were also reported out-of-state, and Austin said the distribution makes sense as people travel throughout the summer.
A majority of cases, 58, were in people who ate at Tacos del Gnar in Ridgway. According to a press release from the CDPHE, the restaurant has been fully cooperative in the investigation and replaced produce with products from new suppliers.
According to Austin, the outbreaks are usually tied to fresh produce and sanitation issues in the supply process, not poor handling practices at the restaurant.
“This was a supply issue, not a problem with the restaurant,” he said.
Peppers, pineapple and spring mix are the foods currently being investigated, according to Austin.
According to the press release, the state averages 63 cases per year of cyclospora, which infects the small intestine and causes symptoms like diarrhea, strong bowel movements, cramps, gas, fatigue and body aches.
