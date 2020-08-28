Montrose resident Thomas Courser was deceased and sealed in a barrel in his home for up to two weeks before his son called authorities on July 1 to confess to killing him. The 73-year-old Courser had lethal levels of Verapamil, a high-blood pressure medication, his autopsy report says.
The overdose was the cause of death. The manner of death is listed as “undetermined,” as it was not possible to scientifically determine whether Courser had administered the drug himself, or if someone else had done so, Dr. Thomas Canfield, Montrose County coroner, said.
“It is unclear as to how Verapamil was introduced to the victim. Certainly, homicide cannot be completely excluded and suicidal overdose is certainly also a possibility,” the autopsy report says. “Because of this, the manner of death remains undetermined. However, the cause is fatal Verapamil overdose.”
Courser was found dead in the home on Sara E. Lane he shared with his son, Andrew Courser, 34. The younger man called 911 early July 1 and said he had killed his father and was going to kill himself.
Multiple agencies responded to the quiet Fox Meadows subdivision. Once they were able to enter the home, they discovered Andrew Courser dead of a self-inflicted shotgun blast to his head. Upstairs, they found a barrel containing Thomas Courser, in an advanced state of decomposition.
Canfield said the acid discovered in the barrel with Courser, which prompted a hazardous material team response to the scene, was naturally occurring decomposition product. All the same, he said, the authorities’ cautious response was appropriate.
The autopsy report states Courser was found tucked into a somewhat fetal position in the barrel, with a rope around his waist and another rope around his neck, however, there was no evidence of trauma associated with the ropes, and no evidence of any physical trauma.
Courser suffered from emphysema and moderate coronary artery disease and “was somewhat medically compromised,” based on his use of certain hygiene products.
Because of the advanced decomposition, toxicology had to be performed on tissue at NMS Laboratories in Pennsylvania, which found the high levels of Verapamil.
Canfield said the coroner’s office could not identify a family doctor for Courser, or medication in the residence that indicated Courser had been prescribed Verapamil, a calcium-channel blocker that causes the heart to slow.
“The level was overwhelming, 140,000 nanograms per milliliter, which is obviously a toxic level,” Canfield said.
Canfield said that he could exclude “natural” as cause of death.
“It does not matter I cannot determine the manner of death. If they were going to charge anyone, it would be the son, and he is deceased,” Canfield said.
Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said his agency follows the coroner’s report in determining whether deaths are homicide, or occurred by some other manner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.