When he was found a few months ago here, the great horned owl was sickly, starving and unable to fly. Now, after local efforts and dedicated rehabilitation on the Front Range, the bird will again take flight — first, on a plane, then back in the Montrose skies.
“He was just really struggling to survive and was on the ground, which is not normal for owls unless they’ve got prey,” Alex Dwight, a provisionally licensed wildlife rehabilitator, said. Dwight, formerly of Telluride, now lives in the Colorado Springs area and planned to return the now-recovered owl to Montrose today, transporting him by his father’s aircraft.
But that journey was a long way off in June, when a passerby spotted the troubled bird in an undisclosed Montrose County location. The owl had lost feathers and could not fly well. The passerby rushed him to Morningstar Veterinary Clinic in Montrose, where Dr. Bettye Hooley and her staff worked hard to stabilize the downed raptor.
The Montrose area does not currently have an active wildlife rehab facility. The call went out for an owl in need of transport to a specialized rescue. That’s where Dwight came in.
“He was on his last legs. I was, ‘I’m going to give this a shot.’ I rushed him as fast as I could to Colorado Springs (five hours from Montrose). He spent the night at my house, where I was able to get him started on some food. I had to kind of force feed him,” Dwight said.
The next morning, Dwight took the owl to Nature Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo, where the bird of prey received fluids and medication. With attention from Dwight, Dwight’s wildlife rehab license sponsor Diana Miller and rehab tech Bill Glenfield, the owl slowly regained his health, his feathers, and made enough progress in a flight cage that experts determined he could be released.
“We’ll release him within a 10-mile radius of where we found him,” Dwight said, explaining the owl could have a mate or other owls he socialized with.
“He’s now ready to go. He’s up to weight and he can fly normally again; he’s strong,” Dwight said.
Saving the owl was rewarding, Dwight also said — he also hopes more people will step up to become licensed in wildlife rehab.
“We are at a lack of rehabilitators in Colorado. It is so hard. There is nothing on the Western Slope,” he said. The last wildlife rehab in Montrose County suspended operations a few years ago.
Further, the Nature Wildlife Discovery Center is one of the few places licensed for raptors and there is always a funding crunch.
“We rely on volunteer veterinarians. It’s a difficult field to get into and you have to have a huge heart for it,’ Dwight said, adding Morningstar’s initial efforts were “crucial” in saving the owl now coming home to roost.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife issues licenses for wildlife rehab, which is governed by state regulations. Licensure requires training in ethics, regulations, safe capture and handling, wildlife diseases and parasites, diet and nutrition, and more, following written protocols. Rehab facilities must also meet established standards for animal care and pass facilities inspections. Rehab activities must be recorded and submitted to the state in a report each year.
CPW records for 2019 show about 55 individuals as licensed or provisionally licensed wildlife rehabbers and about 18 facilities. Not all individuals and facilities handle all kinds of wildlife.
Wildlife rehabbers perform vital work, but there are few on the Western Slope, CPW said, and all rehabbers face challenges.
“Many wildlife rehab facilities have not been able to sustain this important work due to the tremendous amount of time involved and the high costs for care and facilities,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Renzo DelPiccolo, who is based in Montrose.
It is also hard, even impossible, to maintain the “wildness” of injured or orphaned wildlife, because the animals are routinely exposed to humans working to save their lives, even though rehabbers strive to prevent such habituation, he said.
Further, the odds are not in favor of large wildlife species and other mammals when they are returned to the wild.
But: “Birds, especially raptors, fare well when treated and released by require large, enclosed flight pens to recover in,” DelPiccolo said.
“CPW appreciates the work of wildlife rehabbers in Colorado. We know that rehabbing raptors is challenging work,” spokesman Joe Lewandowski said.
Raptors like owls are vital, Dwight said.
“These animals are crucial for the environment. They are pest control. Without them, we are missing a major part in our ecosystems,” he said.
For more information about wildlife rehabilitation, visit https://tinyurl.com/cpwrehab.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.