Frisbees and bucket lids flew across teachers’ backyards as Montrose County School District physical education teachers collaborated to create a video for their students last week.
Danielle Musser, an adapted physical education specialist with the district came up with the idea after watching various YouTube videos.
“I have watched so many cool videos on YouTube of people in our district and other districts saying hello to students or doing music videos, but I wanted to do something active for our department,” she said.
Montrose County Public Schools physical education teachers get active by creating a frisbee toss video remotely during COVID-19.
After sharing her idea with PE teachers in the district, they developed a plan to create the video while social distancing.
“The challenges we faced while making the video was communication in this crazy time of trying to teach remotely and care for our own families, who are also at home,” Musser said. “Every teacher in our department has their own strengths when it comes to technology, so we had to do some collaboration to figure out how to film and get the videos put together.”
Heading outside, Jodi Martinez, a P.E. teacher at Oak Grove Elementary, said making the video was fun.
“It was a lot of fun, but tough on the day that Amanda (Connelly) and I had done our video clips because it was so windy,” Martinez said. “Danielle did an amazing job managing the technology part of editing the videos and recreating the final product.”
Musser chose frisbee as the activity since some of the P.E. teachers were already creating videos for their own virtual classrooms.
Understanding that not every family may own a frisbee, Musser encourages students to be creative about objects they can toss.
“I do want to note that if you do not own a frisbee at home, there are several other objects you can toss at home,” she said. “I used a lid to bucket in my part of the video.”
At the end of the video, the teachers challenge families to create their own social distancing frisbee toss video.
“We hope to encourage families to reach out via phone or email to other family members that do not live in the same house or friends to create the video,” Musser said. “It is a great way to connect people and create a few laughs in the process. This is most certainly not your every day task and gets the family up and moving, all while working together on a project."
While learning and teaching from home have not been easy for many, Musser and Martinez encourage their students to stay active. There are free websites and videos popping up as P.E. teachers around the world create new and exciting content, including Musser.
“My YouTube (MCSD APE) is growing weekly with content that is aimed at not only my students, but also their families,” she said.
Connelly and Martinez are also making a couple different videos each week to share with students as teachers come up with new ways to stay connected with their students.
“I know this situation hasn’t been easy on anyone,” Martinez said. "Teachers are learning as we go, just as the parents are.”
Martinez added how she hopes once the coronavirus goes away, it brings families and communities together.
"I just truly hope that when we come out of all of this, we have more togetherness,” she said. "Families becoming closer, along with families and schools becoming closer. We really are all in this together and the only way to get through this, is by helping each other out and having one another’s backs."
Other online resources Musser encourages families to check out include Benjamin Pirelli’s YouTube channel and the Gopher Sports stay-at-home activities.
Musser also encourages families to walk together, while practicing safe social distancing.
“There are so many places close to home to get out and walk,” she said. “Make it into a visual scavenger hunt to keep younger children engaged and promote back and forth conversations.”
With the frisbee toss video viewable on YouTube, Musser hopes it brings joy to others.
Musser said, “We had a great time working on the video and hope other people got a few giggles out of watching it."
