COVID delivered an unexpected gift at Sue Rose’s doorstep: a new livelihood on the Western Slope.
The pandemic initially dealt the mosaic artist a devastating blow when her public relations business of 20 years fell victim to the economic losses of COVID.
Rose had just arrived in Montrose days before the pandemic hit the news and was ready to start life on the vibrant Western Slope. She had just emerged from a 127 day off-grid retreat in the summer of 2018 following a challenging year that placed her in debt. She lived and worked in national forests and Bureau of Land Management lands, secluded from campsites and people.
“I think most people who live out here appreciate nature,” she said of the unique excursion. “How could you not? But I think people get so hung up on what’s wrong, that I want to just remind people that it’s perfection, and that’s healing. If you go into nature, you can kind of get over anything.”
There, Rose said she pulled herself out of debt and learned how to survive.
The move was also her third attempt to live on the Western Slope, and losing her business gave the artist permission to make the leap to full-time artist and writer.
Now residing in Montrose, Rose noted how much more at peace she is now that she can focus on her passions, living a lifestyle that brings healing to the pain and losses throughout her life.
The artist’s home is filled with her creations: Mosaics, pastel paintings, bits and pieces that tell the story of her life. A bird bath sits in her living room as a “shrine” to her life, her daughter and late son, who died at the age of eight from a neurological brain disorder.
The pandemic’s lockdown provided time and space for Rose to learn more about art form and classical techniques, experimenting through different materials, methods and mediums. Already experienced in pastel paintings, visions of artistic birds lit a blaze with a new ambition: learning mosaic art.
It was the creation of “Great Blue” in the fall that established the artist’s current signature technique, one she describes as “painting with glass.”
The finished mosaic stained glass piece is home to a large pelican perched among waves, with a skyline of mountains and sky behind him. The piece was a full-time project — by the end, Rose had worked on the mosaic for seven months. In total, she estimates the piece involved around 700 hours of work.
Diving into a mosaic means more than just placing the materials, however. For Rose, art is an inspired concept that arrives through meditation and connection. Whether she meditates each morning or she finds a connection in nature through hikes, the artist’s ultimate goal is to share the perfection of nature with the world through her creations.
Rose gathers materials from nature to use in her work, hoping to convey the beauty, grace and elegance found in the outdoors. Healing stones, minerals, resins, shells and other materials gathered in her travels, both nationally and internationally, help tell a story that reflects the “imperfectly perfect beauty” she finds in the outdoors.
Rose has lived a diverse life, including her love of dance that often peeks out in her mosaics. Dances such as the Argentine Tango, ballroom and salsa are another medium of expression in Rose’s life that give rise to inspiration.
“For me, the process is about receiving an impulse or an inspiration,” Rose said. “It’s being in a receptive mode and then creating something new, creating something that was never there before. That could apply to starting a business, that could apply to pretty much anything, but it feels to me like this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”
Rose is in her “bird moment,” an artistic period dedicated to her love of birds. The artist begins the creative process by “taking in,” seeking inspiration in birds outside, in magazines and photos, uniting the flow of dance with the grace of the feathered creatures in her work. In each piece, she focuses on the “lines” of the subject, creating movement and light through irregular patterns.
She cuts each piece of glass by hand in order to highlight colors, patterns and textures that stand out in each material, but not before battling the anxiety that hits her before beginning a project.
“The first thing I do is try to relax and not freak out that I don’t know what I’m going to do next,” Rose laughed. “And then I start taking it all in. Then I draw it — I just sketch it in a small version, until I think, ‘yep, that’s what I want to do.’”
Rose hopes to expand her work and engagement beyond her studio through civic-oriented activities, such as events at local and regional parks or other large-scale activities that would offer community connection and exposure.
While she doesn’t have a current project in the works, Rose is actively learning new techniques, seeking inspiration for new creations and is gearing up for the Ute Indian Museum’s Arts and Craft Show on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, where she’ll display the original piece, “Great Blue.” Prints of the mosaic will also be available for purchasing. The artist is now accepting commission orders.
For information or inquiries, email sue@suerosemosaic.com or visit https://suerosemosaic.com
The Ute Indian Museum Arts and Crafts Show will be open on Friday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. Handmade crafts, Christmas gifts, fry bread, gift shop specials and a silent auction will be available on both days.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.