Palisade, first called “Palisades,” a quaint little community 12 miles east of Grand Junction, was named for the austere and dramatic palisades of mancos shale north of the town. It was first inhabited by the Ute Indians who were removed in 1881.
By 1894, the white settlers were establishing peach, pear, apple and grape orchards. The soil was rich, but rainfall was scarce. Barrels of water were hauled by wagons from the Colorado River in order to water the new trees.
By 1913, the Bureau of Reclamation began construction of a system of irrigation canals to support the agricultural efforts. Water from a 480 foot wide roller dam across the Colorado is diverted into 80 miles of irrigation canals.
Why is Palisade known as “The Peach Capital” with a climate often referred to as “the Banana Belt?” The mild climate and unique terrain create near-perfect peach and grape growing conditions. Winds moving through the Debeque Canyon are compressed and warmed to prevent crop killing frosts in the spring. As the wind moves down valley further east, it spreads out and its warming effect is diminished. Palisade has a 182-day growing season. The warm days and cool nights, just like the Uncompahgre Valley, help produce the sugars that make the fruit sweeter than other climates.
Grapes were grown in Palisade in the early years, but most of the vineyards disappeared after Prohibition. Things have a way of going full-circle. Many of the long-time orchard growers have quit, and once again grape vineyards and wineries are a huge part of the Palisade economy. Let’s hope they never take out all of the peach trees and will continue to produce the unsurpassed Palisade peaches.
Montrose resident Bob Rossette, said that his grandfather ventured west as a young man, heard that the irrigated land in the Grand Junction area was so lush that all one had to do was “lie on the ground and let the fruit fall in your mouth.” He wound up as the depot agent in Palisade during the early harvests. He said the agent got a commission on all the express and during the fruit harvest virtually didn’t go to bed.
He talked of the stacks of 22 pound boxes, called lugs, sitting on pallets along the tracks awaiting the arrival of iced railroad cars that were brought in over Tennessee Pass. Workers were busy picking and sorting; there was no refrigeration.
“A lot of the orchard growers had their own packing places where they’d sort the peaches, size them and wrap them in tissues to pack them,”Rossette said. “The people who worked in the packing houses got paid by the box. Most growers built their own boxes—had a box maker who got paid by the box. Some were so fast they could make a box a minute.”
My dad, Ray Lashley, worked the peach harvest in Palisade during the 1920s. Daddy drove his little old truck from their home near Olathe, all the way to Palisade. Because of the distance, he stayed there for most of the week, making $4 a day.
He missed his wife and four little girls, so he sent penny postcards and wrote letters to keep in touch. There was no such thing as cell phones; in fact, they didn’t even have a home phone. On one of the cards, he wrote that he was camped at the campground about a quarter of a mile from work. He apparently used his truck to haul the peaches from the field or packing sheds to the train yard.
“My, I am homesick, but while I am here, I might as well stay... I was going to send you some money, but have to haul nights, so I could not get to any place to get any envelopes. Well, I will be home about as soon as you get this card. I am anxious to see the kids... don’t let them forget me.”
His oldest girl, Helen, wrote back to her dad telling him about school and things on the home front. She also cautioned him by saying, “Mama said for you to be careful about going swimming in that big river. We had a dinner for you Sunday. We had fried chicken and lots of beans cooked up… I spect you are having all the peaches you want… be sure and bring some fruit home. Mama said she would like to have some pears.”
Hazel, the animal lover in the family, wrote about what I assume was the dog. Notice her spelling. “Mack is good to stay here but he chewed the rope into twice and the stak... We don’t tie him anymore. Now he is always hungry. Come home as soon as you can.”
When little Arla was told that Daddy was going to bring her something nice, she remarked that she didn’t know what she might need other than new soles for her sandals.
How times have changed!
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.