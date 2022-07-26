Pam Anderson, the Republican candidate from Wheat Ridge running to unseat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in the November 2022 race, hopes to remove politics from the office.
Anderson secured the Republican Party nomination after locking in over 43% of the state’s 623,800 GOP votes following the primary election on June 28. Anderson beat out the controversial Mesa County Republican and county clerk Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell, while Griswold held more than 510,000 state votes.
In Montrose and Delta counties, however, there was a wider scope of support for the Republican candidates on Election Day. Anderson secured nearly 33% of Montose’s vote behind Peters and just over 30% of Delta’s votes, with Peters leading with just over 4,200 and 2,800 respectively.
With her spot in the upcoming fall election cemented, Anderson is once again touring the Western Slope and drawing on her working experience as she lays out goals for the office. Her biggest goal: to return professionalism to the Secretary of State’s office.
Anderson received her bachelor’s degree in history from California Lutheran University and a master’s of public administration from the University of Colorado Denver. She headed the Colorado County Clerks Association from 2015 to 2020. The candidate is no stranger to the world of the legislature. She worked as the Wheat Ridge city clerk before moving on as the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder for two terms (eight years).
She began a consulting business this year, where she travels the country helping communities improve their election processes on local, state and federal levels. Her focus lies in training and educating local election officials and county clerks through the election process.
“I’ve worked very closely with the Secretary of State’s office for the last six secretaries, so I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years,” Anderson told the Montrose Daily Press. “I started seeing a really disturbing trend of folks running for this office for more political reasons than the reasons I got into it as a professional and decided that it was time to step up and restore some of that trusted professionalism back to the office.”
Anderson considers the SoS office as “above the political fray,” requiring a “fair referee” in the election process.
While she believes the investigation surrounding Peter’s controversial election-denial was handled appropriately, she denounced Griswold’s “hyperpartisan” approach during the process.
“I would have done things just a little bit differently. I think the job of the Secretary of State is to fairly referee and arbitrate the regulations and the laws,” Anderson said, adding that she would have elected to work more closely with local officials before surprising the community through a press release.
“What wasn’t appropriate during that investigation was fundraising politically to raise money off of it, right before the results of that investigation were revealed,” Anderson continued. “I don’t think offices like these should be used as stepping stones to a higher political office. I’m not interested in being a U.S. senator. This is my life’s work.”
Anderson hopes that, armed with almost 20 years as an election official, she can bring along a record of representing a “diverse political jurisdiction … of professionalism, competence and fairness.”
A road map for office
Anderson is a supporter of “evidence-based” elections, advocating for paper ballots that voters can track. She referenced her decade as an election auditor as a reason for pushing for ballot signature validation.
The candidate recently developed the “Citizen Academy,” a leadership program that invites the community to observe what election officials do and educate them on election practices. Election judges and community ambassadors run the program, aiming to dispel misinformation for voters.
“I hope folks will reach out and visit with me about the important issues they’re concerned about,” Anderson said. “I think we’ve learned because of recent current events why it’s important to have a trusted professional in this these offices.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone