Pam Anderson

Pam Anderson secured the Republican Party nomination for Secretary of State after locking in over 43% of the state’s 623,800 GOP votes following the Primary election on June 28. (Courtesy photo)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Pam Anderson, the Republican candidate from Wheat Ridge running to unseat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in the November 2022 race, hopes to remove politics from the office.

Anderson secured the Republican Party nomination after locking in over 43% of the state’s 623,800 GOP votes following the primary election on June 28. Anderson beat out the controversial Mesa County Republican and county clerk Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell, while Griswold held more than 510,000 state votes.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?