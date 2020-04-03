Progress on the new police department building and other law enforcement projects funded by the voter-approved public safety sales tax will continue, despite potential challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Montrose City Council approved financing for the building on Tuesday with one change: the maximum interest rate the city will agree to pay has now been increased to four percent in order to account for market changes amid the pandemic.
“Before, we had 3.5 percent in the ordinance. We changed it to go up to four, which is still really good,” City Manager Bill Bell said. “The finance firm asked us to give a little more cushion because it’s been crazy over the last couple of weeks.”
With the first steps already taken (demolition of the Wells Fargo building where the new facility will go and hiring of a design consultant), the next steps in the process are now ready to begin rather than being postponed until the next city council meeting.
“The staff and team will be moving forward with putting out a request for proposal for design services, to go out and get architects on board,” Bell said. “It’ll take a year to design the property and how it should all lay out. After that design's completely done, we can start construction.”
Bell explained that the reason the city council voted on the financing Tuesday rather than postponing the vote was because the next regular city council is on April 21; city council members were concerned that waiting three weeks might mean the market changes would start becoming long-term and “sticking.”
Acting in the next 90 days, while the market is still going “up and down,” means the city is more likely to find a lower interest rate.
Bell also said that the city is working on analyzing finances and smaller-scale projects to see what can be temporarily put on hold or what resources can be adjusted, but the police department is not one of the areas where they plan to make any changes.
“This was our number one project for our community,” Bell said. “The vote of the people said to do it, so it’s the last project we would put on hold.”
The public safety tax has also allowed the police department to hire more officers. Like most colleges, the police academy has moved to remote learning amid the pandemic, but Bell said he anticipates the brief adjustment will not affect the hiring process.
“We’re fully staffed at the moment and we have several in the academy to come on board with the new monies,” Bell said. “They’re going to start ramping up with online learning... We have several in the academy, but it won’t delay their hiring. I think the colleges will catch up.”
The police department also created multiple other resources and positions with the funds from the public safety tax.
“We have moved forward with our public safety attorney, we’ve moved forward with the intelligence-led policing model, creating more detective positions, and our civilian report takers, we’ve hired those positions,” Bell said.
Before the 2A measure, the police department had three detectives and a sergeant. They have now added one more, with two more to add in the future.
In addition, the funds have allowed the police department to purchase body cameras and new technology for squad cars and the facility. Part of the technology updates is the ability to store data in a cloud.
“It keeps us from having to build extra space in the new building to keep the data because we can keep it all in the cloud, which reduces the amount of space and is more cost effective,” Bell said.
Bell also said he hopes that a public safety “report card” will soon be implemented: a checklist that will be sent out to the community quarterly to show what the public safety sales tax funds are being used for and how the projects are progressing.
After the new building and improvements have been paid off, Bell said the public safety sales tax will be reduced.
“The 0.58 percent public safety sales tax is how we’re able to make this happen,” Bell said. “We need to protect our citizens, but we need more space to do that. We need a modernized police complex. After it’s all paid off, we’ll be able to reduce that tax.”
Amid the improvements, law enforcement is still active in the Montrose community.
“It’s important for the community to know we’re moving forward with the project, and our law enforcement in the community has not gone down because of the COVID-19 crisis,” Bell said.
