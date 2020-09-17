Paonia council's support sought in coal company's road controversy

The ongoing controversy around Mountain Coal Company’s construction of a road through the Sunset Roadless Area of the Gunnison National Forest continued last week, when the Western Slope Conservation Center and Mountain Coal each made an appearance at the Paonia Town Council meeting.
The WSCC requested that the Town of Paonia send a letter to the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety asking that this summer’s cessation order remain in place, while the MCC defended the legality of its operations.
The Forest Service had previously made an exemption to the state’s 2012 roadless rules to allow MCC to expand into the Sunset Roadless Area. Finding that this violated the National Environmental Policy Act, a federal appeals court ruling in March ordered the lower court to vacate the North Fork exception.
However, the district court was not able to formalize the vacation until June 15 due to COVID-19 delays, during which time the MCC built part of a road through the Sunset Roadless Area — an action that local demonstrators said was taking advantage of the pandemic. According to documents provided for the meeting, the MCC is requesting the order to cease road construction, issued by the State of Colorado in June, be lifted or modified in order to build operations infrastructure.
“MCC’s proposed activities are not permitted under the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision ordering (vacating) of the North Fork exemption and the District Court’s formal order vacating the exemption; therefore, the cessation order must remain in place,” said Scott Braden, interim executive director at WSCC, in the official letter to DRMS.
“The 10th Circuit’s mandate that was issued April 24, 2020 removed any lawful basis for MCC to construct roads, drill pads, or undertake any other activities using the illegal road.
“MCC’s rush to bulldoze, during a pandemic, before the District Court formalized the 10th Circuit’s order and MCC’s attempt to manufacture a grey-area for its illegal bulldozing is disingenuous behavior that DRMS should not reward.”
The development comes following peaceful protests at the Paonia Forest Service office and at the Minnesota Creek Reservoir in June, leading up to the cessation order.
“For years, the coal mines have invested in our communities. They have supported generations of families who built the homes and streets and irrigation canals that have made our valley so productive. For more than a century, coal and agriculture have gone hand-in-hand,” said Ben Katz, Public Lands Program director at WSCC, in the request to the Town of Paonia. “Together, the Western Slope Conservation Center, local coal mines, and community residents formed good neighbor partnerships that not only mitigated impacts but directly supported conservation of the North Fork Valley.
“However, this recent act by MCC to illegally bulldoze a road, and then continue to attempt to clear prized roadless forests without clear legal authority or any public participation, demonstrates a lack of MCC’s good neighbor partnerships. ... MCC had long been a good neighbor of WSCC, but the company no longer seems to have our community’s long-term interests in mind.”
After over an hour of discussion, Paonia Town Council ultimately tabled the discussion for the Sept. 22 meeting.
Arch Coal could not be reached for comment by deadline.
This story was first published in the Delta County Independent.
Mckenzie Moore is a former staff writer for the Delta County Independent and the Montrose Daily Press.
