Paonia double-slaying case proceeds

Mark Burns had motive and means to gun down his onetime landlord Michael Arnold and Arnold’s partner Donna Gallegos, prosecutors argued during an at-times heated preliminary hearing that spanned three days.
Despite defense attorneys’ vigorous arguments that the person captured on camera heading into the pair’s Black Bridge Road home Feb. 2 — gun in hand — was not their client, District Judge Steven Schultz on Wednesday found probable cause for murder and robbery charges to proceed, as well as valid legal reasons to continue holding Burns without bail.
Burns was arrested in Idaho several days after Arnold and Gallegos’ friends found them deceased in their Paonia-area home/shop. He denies all allegations.
DA: Money, revenge and murderThe prosecution’s closing arguments drew the court a summary: although several names came up during the preliminary hearing, Burns was the one who witnesses ID’d from home surveillance footage.
An e-trace revealed Burns had purchased the murder weapon, which was found in the residence on a sofa between the victims’ bodies.
Receipts and store surveillance placed him in the area within the timeframe when Arnold and Gallegos were shot; receipts also revealed he had purchased duct tape. The home surveillance footage showed the shooter had apparently duct-taped gloves to his shirt sleeves.
The person on camera wore a half-face covering, hooded sweatshirt, along with a ball cap, and carried a backpack and flashlight.
“This person came prepared to commit theft,” said Special Deputy District Attorney Ryan Lipes, who is assisting from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
The key question: Who is it? Lipes said the evidence points to “one and only one” person and “that one person is Mr. Burns.”
Testimony established Burns had lived on the Black Bridge Road property, renting the main house there until 2021. Burns was dating Arnold’s ex-girlfriend and after he testified that year in a civil trial involving her, Arnold evicted Burns and another man renting the home with him.
Lipes said “significant animosity” arose between Burns and Arnold.
Testimony also indicated Burns was low on money at the time of the murders, with just a few hundred dollars in his account, a maxed-out credit card and Social Security as his income source.
Yet, Lipes said, he splashed out money on his February trip from his new home in Idaho to Colorado.
One transaction was in cash: zip ties purchased in Hotchkiss, based on store footage. Questions Burns’ defense asked during the hearing, however, elicited information that law enforcement witnesses hadn’t found evidence that zip ties were used in the crime.
Burns also sent his girlfriend a Valentine’s card stuffed with $1,000 in cash, Lipes said, referring to testimony.
After his arrest, Burns in calls from jail directed his brother to retrieve money buried on his Idaho property — money that was under the snow, not the earth itself, per testimony. Investigators said Burns’ brother took custody of some of the money, as instructed, and Burns’ female friend also kept some of it for him. Burns’ brother and the friend both voluntarily turned over the money — roughly $16,000, total — when investigators interviewed them at their respective homes.
Lipes in closing suggested it’s suspicious a man without means would have that kind of money and that burying it in the snow instead of putting it in the bank points to a cover-up.
Per testimony, Burns’ electronics use also showed he had researched the specific type of game cameras Arnold kept on the property — as well as places to retire in Mexico.
On Tuesday, May 24, Delta County Sheriff’s Investigator Matthew Brewer testified to an alleged plot between Burns and others to steal safes in which Arnold kept his money and hide them in a storage unit until a year or so had passed.
Public defenders Patrick Crane and Erin Maxwell fought testimony about the alleged scheme, because the person who told Brewer about it had “counseled” some of those said to be involved in the conspiracy. Although hearsay rules are relaxed for preliminary hearings, state law protects as privileged the communication between a person and a therapist or similar professional, Crane argued.
Brewer’s testimony indicated the woman in question was a “life coach” or possibly an astrologer.
Those jobs do not fall under statutory protections for privileged information, the judge said, and according to testimony, the woman is not licensed or registered as a counselor in Colorado.
Further, the same witness had already provided the same information in the 2021 civil trial between Arnold and his former girlfriend, Lipes said.
Crane later established through cross-examination that the purported robbery plot was made in 2019 or 2020 — well before the Feb. 2, 2022 murders. The shooter, whoever he was, hadn’t taken safes and a search of Burns’ storage unit yielded nothing that matched the details of the alleged plot.
Lipes in his closing argument said, however, it was “a long-running plan.”
Burns also knew the property well enough to know that Arnold’s money was not kept in the main residence — despite the shooter spending more than an hour after the murder on scene, the main residence on the property was undisturbed, he said.
Crane would later push back against the notion his client had a financial motive: Delta County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Tyler Becker had testified to finding a safe containing $326,000 in cash behind a false wall. (See the May 18 Montrose Daily Press.)
Why would Burns, who knew the Black Bridge property very well, have left that, Crane asked, urging the court to keep in mind the things that don’t make sense.
Defense: Burns is wrongly accusedCrane attacked the prosecution’s theory on multiple fronts, especially when it came to the shooter’s identity.
Of all the law enforcement witnesses called, none testified to finding clothing like the shooter wore among Burns’ things, or at the places he had stayed when he returned to Colorado in February. Burns does not appear in such clothing on any store surveillance footage cited in testimony.
Crane questioned Brewer about a portion of the home surveillance footage that he said appeared to show hair sticking out at the top of the shooter’s ball cap — Burns is bald on the top of his head.
Brewer said he couldn’t tell what it was, but it might simply be pixelation.
Burns also cannot be linked to footprints left at the scene, Crane argued.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation Agent Brooks Bennett testified that the prints did not match the prints from any of Burns’ shoes that were examined.
Delta Sheriff’s Detective Gates Shaklee on Wednesday testified the shoe prints found at the scene were not matched to any shoes found in Burns’ possession and that he himself had not been directed to collect shoe print samples from witness’ footwear when he interviewed them.
Shaklee also said that when he showed footage of the shooter to Burns’ former roommate and friend, that man said he didn’t recognize the person on camera and “he didn’t believe (Burns) could murder them, but he could see him punching (Arnold) out.”
Crane referred to testimony on May 17, the first day of the hearing. Becker said then that although the investigation was ongoing and all testing might not be complete, Burns’ DNA was not found on the gun, nor were his fingerprints.
Burns had sold the gun to Arnold, Crane said, and just because Arnold was said to have preferred revolvers didn’t preclude him from buying it.
Plus, it was highly suspicious that a shooter who spent a lot of time at the scene after murdering two people would somehow forget his gun, Crane intimated through questioning.
“It did strike me as something you don’t see in a lot of crime scenes,” Bennett said.
The person caught on footage shooting Arnold and Gallegos arrived on the property with the gun that was used. That gun’s box was found in Burns’ Idaho garage, Lipes and Assistant District Attorney Rob Zentner established through questioning witnesses.
Crane also questioned Shaklee about whether any of the surveillance footage obtained from the scene showed Burns’ vehicle on the Arnold property or even on the road the day of the murders: it did not, and nearby property owners did not see such a vehicle either.
But Shaklee did see a vehicle he thought was Burns’ gray Silverado on footage by the Delta Maverik on Feb. 2, apparently making a loop through the parking lot before heading north on U.S. 50. He said this truck appeared to match what Burns was driving when he appeared on footage at a Hotchkiss hardware store.
When pressed as to whether he was 100% certain, Shaklee said he believed the vehicle at Maverik and the one at the Hotchkiss store were the same truck.
The officer’s attempt to find footage from various businesses in Hotchkiss and Delta met with mixed success. Most required him to fill out a request form for corporate offices to review; not all of the businesses had any footage from the applicable time.
Shaklee said the friend Burns was staying with in Fruita reported Burns had been at a Grand Junction Arby’s, so he sought footage from the restaurant. The chain gave him footage from the wrong date. His followup request was met with no response.
Plenty of people had reason to dislike Arnold, the defense indicated. Testimony on all three days referred to Arnold’s marijuana “business.”
On Wednesday, Shaklee said another man who had once lived on the Arnold property reported there were nine theft attempts there in just four months.
Shaklee said that same man, when asked who he thought was responsible for the murders, pointed to several people — and Burns was among them.
Another individual reportedly wanted to take over Arnold’s business, per testimony. Also per testimony, female witness reported a man she’d met up with for a date confessed to her details about the murders. These, however, did not match any of the evidence, Shaklee said.
Prosecutors suggested in their argument that marijuana wasn’t the motive: Neither Arnold’s dozen or so plants, nor a considerable quantity of dried product, was taken.
Shaklee testified that a witness who allegedly knew about cartel activity told him he “didn’t believe it was cartel-related, because they would have taken the marijuana.”
Throughout the hearing, Crane questioned officers about others whose names came up during the investigation, including the person who had called 911 to report the deaths. Law enforcement ruled that person out: Becker testified the man was a close friend of Arnold’s, highly cooperative and did not resemble the person on video.
Case bound overCrane maintained prosecutors hadn’t cleared the bar for establishing probable cause to show Burns committed robbery or murder. “Mr. Burns isn’t the person on that video,” he said.
As far as meeting the legal standard for holding Burns without bail, prosecutors failed there, too, he said.
In Colorado, a suspect can be denied bail if charged with a capital crime and if prosecutors establish there is a “fair likelihood” of conviction — proof evident, presumption great.
Crane said the case against Burns was even weaker than a 1974 case, in which a suspect’s prints were found at a murder scene. The suspect also had been given a ride to within a short distance of the scene and had a previous relationship with one of the two victims. Yet, the court found there wasn’t sufficient proof-evident to deny bail.
There is no doubt that a double murder occurred in Paonia on Feb. 2, Crane said: “But it is a huge issues as to who did it.”
But the investigation leaves only one person, Lipes argued: “Mr. Burns had motive, opportunity, evidence was on the scene and there’s evidence he tried to cover up what he did.”
Schultz in his ruling said there is a “great deal” of evidence that is neither hearsay nor circumstantial, from the gun, to Burns being in the area at the time.
Intent can be inferred by the fact that the victims were shot multiple times and because the shooter arrived armed.
Although the issue of ID remains, the DA presented sufficient evidence to convince a person of ordinary prudence that it is Burns, Schultz said.
The evidence presented put Burns in Hotchkiss the day of the murders at about 3:30 p.m. and in Delta by 8 p.m. The murders took place between 5 and 7 p.m. and, said Schultz, there is no evidence accounting for Burns’ whereabouts at that time.
Two witnesses who knew Burns identified him as the man on tape, the judge also said, adding there is no evidence of Burns selling the gun, other than his own statement.
Also, the shooter arrived with the gun, which precludes it from being in the victims’ possession, Schultz said.
What was presented was sufficient to establish both probable cause and the fair likelihood of a conviction, he said, after explaining the hearing did not function the same way as a trial. The judge’s ruling on the hearing does not mean that a jury will convict.
Schultz tentatively penciled in Nov. 28 — Jan. 13 for a trial. A status hearing/arraignment was set for June 8, with attorneys to appear by phone.
