Paonia police chief steps down; heads to Hotchkiss, along with officer and clerk

Paonia Chief of Police Neil Ferguson resigned his position effective Sept. 17. Ferguson made his public announcement during the Aug. 24 Paonia town council meeting.
“Thank you for everything that you guys have done. I really appreciate it. It’s a hard decision to make, but I believe in the end it’s going to be the right one,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson served in the small rural police department for 14 years. He began his career on July 3, 2007, and was promoted to chief in March 2017. He was first promoted to Sergeant “over all the department” by former town administrator Jane Berry and then later to chief of police by Ken Knight, former town administrator.
“It was a couple of years there that I was in charge but I wasn’t the chief and then I was promoted to the position,” Ferguson said, who is married to Town Administrator Corrine Ferguson.
As for leaving employment with the town he’s lived in and served for so many years, Ferguson was both sentimental and optimistic.
“You know Paonia’s been my home for 15 years, it’s a very sad thing that I am leaving. I love the town, I love the area, the people are great. I just thank them for giving me the opportunity to be in the position that I have. I started out at patrol and worked my way up and for the most part have had a good rapport with most of the people in town,” Ferguson said.
“ I really love this town and it’s very hard decisions to make, but at this point and time, it’s probably right for my family and myself.”
The recent consolidation of Paonia and Hotchkiss high schools has brought about unintended consequences for a number of families in both communities. For the Fergusons, parents of nine children, the change hit close to home. One of their sons, a fifth-grader, chose to continue at Paonia K-8 while a daughter, in the eighth-grade, made the decision to attend Hotchkiss K-8.
“I’ve got four kids that go to Hotchkiss right now. I’ve always wanted to stay close to the kids. This gives me a little bit more flexibility to be with them and not have to keep up with the chief role and everything else,” Ferguson said. “I am looking forward to getting out on the road again and talking to people again. I am kinda a social butterfly.”
In addition, Officer Brian Berger and clerk JoAnn Katzer will also be leaving the department. All three will be joining newly hired Marshal Scott Green at the Hotchkiss police department.
Town Administrator Ferguson told the town council that she will be doing exit interviews with Berger and Katzer, but not for Chief Ferguson since they are married.
“The chief position will be advertised until filled. A panel will complete interviews and provide feedback at which time, should a great candidate present, an offer of employment will be made,” she said. “Other positions are advertised and interviewed by the department head and offers of employment are made.”
Mayor Mary Bachran, Chief Ferguson’s direct supervisor, requested that the Governmental Affairs and Public Safety (GAPS) committee hold his upcoming exit interview.
“He’s been absolutely wonderful. I have told him and expressed this to other people that if all the cops in the nation were like Neil we wouldn’t have police problems. He is compassionate, he sticks to the law, he tries to understand people, and he’s a good man deep in his heart and it is reflected in his service and in the way he treats other people,” said Bachran, in a follow-up interview.
Bachran said the department has one officer currently in training with a September start giving them three officers. She said there is another potential hire who lives in town.
“It could be that we can put the police department back relatively quickly,” the mayor said, adding, “We’ve just given Hotchkiss the best police department on the Western Slope.”
Several Paonia trustees expressed heartfelt thanks and appreciation for Chief Ferguson during the town council meeting.
“I am very sorry to see you go. Chief Ferguson I feel like you’ve served the town very well. I appreciate your service, both as a board member and as community member. And I am sorry that you’re leaving,” said Trustee Michelle Pattison during the meeting.
Trustee Dave Knutson also expressed his appreciation for Ferguson’s time at the town, “I want to thank Chief Ferguson. I really appreciated your community approach and your ability to relate to the community, it’s been the hallmark of what you’ve done here and it’s been really good for the citizens and for us on the board so, thank you for that.”
There was some discussion among board members on possibly hiring a municipal organizational consultant and professional recruiter for the three open positions. That motion was defeated.
“Considering that our police department will be down to two people. We need to hire this position and I don’t think we have or want to spend $30,000 to $40,000 on an organizational consultant to do this at this point and time,” Bachran said, “I don’t think we have the luxury of doing this.”
Town Administrator Ferguson noted that the hiring of an additional consultant to select a new police chief was not in the budget. In addition, she stated that the oversight of the police chief would now revert back to the town administrator.
“The only modification made under the special circumstance of Neil and I both working through the town was through an MOU. I already have the advertisement out soliciting for the Chief’s position at CML and to newspapers,” she said in a follow-up email.
Going forward, the Hotchkiss Marshal’s Office and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office have offered to provide additional coverage for the town of Paonia.
“I am so happy to be adding him (Ferguson) to our department. Neil brings leadership experience and accomplishments. Neil and I have spoken about the direction of the Hotchkiss Marshal’s Office. We both agreed that this partnership is going to be excellent for the town of Hotchkiss,” said Marshal Green, adding, “Paonia really helped Hotchkiss out when we needed it and I will definitely return the favor.”
