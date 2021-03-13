It started with a question by Paonia Trustee Mick Johnson during the last town council meeting, but the issue at hand has gone on for a long time and may never be resolved.
“Chief, any update on political signs or banners?”
“I’ve reached out and still had a lady call me and talk to me about how the First Amendment excludes certain items ... I will be getting with the town attorney and talking with them about those, but at this point it’s the same thing,” said Chief Neil Ferguson.
Ferguson told the council that he spoke with the individual displaying political style signs with offensive messages. He said the owner refused to remove the sign(s) and indicated that more would be put up. Mayor Mary Bachran concurred saying two more signs “that are as bad, if not worse” have been erected at the property.
Several upset citizens have reported several political-style signs containing profanity dotting a green house in the vicinity of Third Street and Delta Street. The signs which many find offensive are creating an uproar with citizens demanding action.
Just what can be done about the message on the signs have town officials scratching their heads.
Bachran spoke to the DCI about the ongoing issue that has escalated since the election in November. The mayor said that not only has Ferguson spoken to the individual posting the signs but one council member also asked that the signs come down.
“One trustee has approached the guy and he was adamant. Community members, I have heard, have approached him and he becomes angry about the whole thing. He’s obviously upped the ante because just this week he’s put up three more signs,” she said.
Bachran said the signs contain the words “sucks,” “blows,” “President Biden is not my president” and a Colorado sign with a snake and the words “Don’t tread on me.” The house also contains an American flag and a thin blue line flag.
Bachran said there are also anti-Trump signs and flags that contain profanity in the town as well. She mentioned a flag that was up pre-election that reads “Trump Sucks.”
The line between what constitutes a political sign used during a campaign and what’s a matter of someone’s opinion expressed under their First Amendment rights seems to be finer than frog’s hair.
“You might be able to push that the Trump (or Biden) 2020 signs can be considered campaign signs and need to go, but if they’re just stating an opinion about a person, that’s not necessarily a campaign sign,” Bachran said, adding that she’s researched the Colorado statues for answers.
“The closest thing to it is the one on harassment, offenses against public peace, order and decency. The last section on that says it’s not intended to infringe upon any right guaranteed to any person by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution or to prevent the expression of any religious, political or philosophical views,” the mayor said.
Bachran said the town attorney has agreed that the issue is a matter of free speech. As for enacting an ordinance to deal with the obnoxious signs, that would likely open the town up to a lawsuit.
At this point, Paonia residents and others around Delta County will just have to ‘grin and bear it’ until folks decide on their own to remove the signs.
“That’s just kinda of my feeling, just let him be,” Bachran said.
Lisa Young is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.