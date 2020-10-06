Paonia shooting suspect in custody

An alert citizen helped Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigators locate the man suspected of shooting a reported rival, Sheriff Mark Taylor said.
Taylor said Henry Russell, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of the attempted first-degree murder of a 33-year-old man, who was shot in the neck Monday night as he walked toward Paonia, approaching Samuel Wade and Price roads.
Russell is also accused of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, prohibited used of a weapon and menacing. Formal charges have not been filed; Russell was set for advisement Wednesday afternoon.
“From what I understand, it’s been a long dispute between the suspect and victim. The victim was walking into Paonia. The suspect pulled up next to him. I’m not sure if any words were said, but the suspect fired one shot, we believe, at this victim, hitting him in the neck,” Taylor told the Montrose Daily Press.
A short time later, a passing motorist saw the wounded man, loaded him up and drove him to Paonia to contact police.
Taylor said when the man got out of the vehicle to go into the police department, he saw the suspect’s vehicle approaching him again and ran across the street. Paonia police officers found him near the Paradise Theatre and summoned emergency medical services.
The injured man was lucid enough to tell authorities who he suspected and provide a vehicle description. He was taken to the high school, where CareFlight of the Rockies transported him to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction. He has since been released from the hospital and is said to be recovering at home.
Russell reportedly fled the area after the shooting.
Monday night, an off-duty deputy spotted a truck parked near 1600 and I Roads within the Delta city limits. When he returned to work the next morning, the deputy learned that a similar vehicle was being sought in connection with the shooting. Taylor said the deputy returned to the location, ran the truck’s plate, and confirmed it was associated with Russell.
The DCSO checked around the vehicle for signs pointing to Russell’s location and were working to obtain a search warrant for the truck’s interior.
Tuesday afternoon, a citizen phoned in to report seeing a man matching Russell’s description walking down I Road.
Responding deputies found Russell walking in the area and arrested him without incident. Taylor said it has not been determined where Russell was overnight and he was unaware of whether the suspect made any statements upon his arrest.
Taylor also did not immediately have information as to the nature of the men’s reported longstanding dispute.
The quick arrest came as the result of teamwork between the Paonia Police Department and DCSO, as well as citizen engagement, Taylor said.
“Without the citizens calling with information, we may not have been able to make an arrest as quickly as we have,” he said.
“We appreciate all the help both the person that stopped to pick him (the wounded man) up and also the citizen who called to say (Russell) was walking down the road. That’s how we get things done, is working together.”
