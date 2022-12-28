The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue two downed paragliders on Christmas Eve, according to a release from the agency.
One paraglider and a passenger were flying along the Dry Creek area when the pilot lost altitude and was forced to emergency land, crashing in the Cottonwood Mesa area near 90 Road.
The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse, deployed an all-terrain UTV and headed to the paragliders’ location.
“The team traversed approximately eight miles into the backcountry and were able to make contact,” the release states.
The two men were wearing the proper clothing, so they were able to endure the cold weather Dec. 24. They got home to their families, around the Rim Road area at around 2 a.m., in time for Christmas.
“The quick response of the posse members and the team led to a happy reunion for all — it’s always a good day when we are able to complete a successful rescue,” said Ty Cox, commander with the Sheriff’s Office. “The posse team was hooked up and headed out in less than 35 minutes from the initial page — that’s impressive considering these volunteers were likely enjoying Christmas Eve festivities with their families.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone