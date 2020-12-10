Local residents eager to tune into the City of Montrose’s Planning Commission Zoom meeting Wednesday, intended to discuss the HUB at Montrose Crossing, a multi-family and senior living housing development proposal, were shut out after the max of 100 participants was reached minutes into the meeting.
Greg Easton, a member of the planning commission, quickly informed Amy Sharp, senior planner for the city, when he learned people were unable to attend the meeting due to max availability. (Zoom video webinars allow up to 100 participants at $400/year. To upgrade and allow for 500 attendees, the cost is $1,400/year.)
Matt Miles, the project’s applicant, quickly interjected and offered to pay the $1,400 sum in order to give all who wished to attend the meeting a chance to participate.
Despite Miles’ efforts, the city was unable to upgrade its Zoom license so quickly. The planning commission, however, motioned a continuance of the meeting, keen on having the meeting at a later date so the license could be upgraded and everyone in the community who wants to participate may do so.
Residents are welcome to submit comments before the meeting continues at a later date, though an extensive process to resume will be needed before a date can be set.
“The city wants to absolutely make sure everyone can participate,” Assistant City Attorney Rachel Allen said.
The city, unaware the meeting would hold such high participation, offered an apology and said it will present the meeting once licensing issues are resolved.
“We’re so sorry about this,” Assistant City Manager Ann Morgenthaler said during the brief meeting. “We’re learning as we go about these big meetings.”
The HUB at Montrose Crossing is a three-phase housing development project led by Miles, founder and owner of Leadership Circle LLC, a real estate development company. Miles seeks to break ground on the project next spring on a 32-acre property across from the Spruce Point subdivision and at the corner of 6450 Road and Cobble Drive.
The project is 35 acres in size (three of those acres are supposed to turn into a B-4 neighborhood shopping district).
Miles, who presented little to no hesitation in paying the required amount, says allowing complete public participation is necessary for any project.
“This is America. You need to let the public participate, that’s what we do,” Miles told the Montrose Daily Press. “As a developer, the last thing that I want is to shut people out from participation.”
Miles also thinks there wasn’t any reluctance on the part of the city to pay the $1,400 necessary to upgrade licensing.
The highly anticipated meeting comes months after several Cobble Creek and Spruce Point residents have voiced their displeasure with the project. Many wrote letters to the planning committee, all of which were reviewed, Easton said.
In fact, Miles said, a petition surrounding the project gained more than 430 signatures.
Local residents who have expressed concerns with the project say it will lead to increased traffic congestion and less attractiveness of the area, while also limiting access to primary roads.
In addition to transparency, Miles hopes the next meeting can address the concerns coming from those who oppose the project.
“This is a very high end, very expensive project that’s in a very nice neighborhood, and we will attract a very nice tenant profile with our exercise amenities, pedestrian amenities. It’s my job as a developer to show the community what we’re doing and knock the rough edges off of their concerns, but you have to have public participation to do that.”
Miles said he is still more than willing to pay the $1,400.
