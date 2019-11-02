The family of a Montrose County Jail inmate who died by suicide agreed to dismiss the former jail administrator from their federal suit, as well as a mental health care worker who had been named.
The estate of Dillon Blodgett, who was found unresponsive in his cell in 2016, alleged in a wrongful death suit that his civil rights were violated and that jail staff as well as contract health care providers disregarded Blodgett’s suicidal tendencies and requests for help.
The lawsuit had named Alan Miller, the former jail administrator, whom it accused of deliberate indifference to serious medical needs and of violating Blodgett’s 14th Amendment rights.
Miller through his attorney denied the claims and earlier this year, moved to have complaint against him dismissed with prejudice, saying he had complied with the law at all times.
On Oct. 22, the plaintiffs and Miller filed a stipulated motion to dismiss him from the suit, with prejudice, meaning the claims cannot be refiled. The parties will bear their own fees and costs. The short motion does not detail why the stipulation was reached.
A second stipulated motion to dismiss was filed by the plaintiffs and Nancy Kienapfel, a counselor who provided care at the jail and who was accused in the suit of medical negligence causing wrongful death.
This motion also seeks dismissal with prejudice, with the parties to bear their own costs.
Orders granting the motions have not been issued. If the motions are granted, the remaining defendants will be Correct Care Solutions LLC, Correctional Healthcare Companies LLC, counselor Bret Corbridge, clinical social worker Lyn Lawhead and nurse Kristin Laurie.
These defendants previously filed motions for dismissal, too, denying the alleged conduct and liability in Blodgett’s death.
Blodgett had been booked into jail in November 2015, on a Montrose Police Department complaint and Gunnison County warrant. The 23-year-old was found unresponsive Jan. 20, 2016. Blodgett died three days later in St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction; he had asphyxiated himself on toweling in his cell.
His mother, Adrienne Leonard, sued on behalf of herself and and his estate, alleging Blodgett repeatedly sought counseling services for his suicidal tendencies, which were not met with adequate response, despite his demonstrated and substantial risk.
In September, a man who was incarcerated at the Montrose County Jail filed affidavits stating he, too, had trouble accessing mental health care services in the facility.
Victor Aguayo in his affidavit said he met Blodgett, who told him he was depressed and repeatedly asked for treatment, but was denied. In 2016, after Blodgett’s death, two other inmates attempted to hang themselves and in both instances, detention staffers allegedly were slow to respond, the document says.
Aguayo said he, too, saw his letters requesting mental health care denied and alleged that in 2016, before Blodgett died, he experienced a suicidal episode, but no one responded to his calls, other than to tell him to stop pressing the call button.
The remaining defendants on Friday filed a request for Aguayo’s medical records from his time in the jail, with a pledge to designate them “confidential.”
Their attorneys say the records, though private, are relevant because Augayo’s affidavit was offered to support the plaintiff’s claims that Blodgett’s requests for help were ignored.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
