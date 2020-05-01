Montrose County School District, in addition to multiple donors and partners, are making sure that all of the community’s students and their families have adequate access to food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The school district began distributing meals shortly after school had been canceled, but we identified that there were some folks who wouldn’t be able to pick them up during the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. hours, so we teamed up with the Recreation District to deliver the meals Monday through Friday directly to their homes,” said City of Montrose Community Engagement Specialist Bethany Maher.
As of April 30, there were 191 students on the delivery list for school lunches. Students who rely heavily on their school for meals would usually receive them during class hours, but with in-person classes canceled through the end of the academic year, many have lost access to food.
The city and school district partnered with the Recreation District and the Boys and Girls Club to help form the volunteer fleet that delivers meals. Volunteers wear a mask and gloves, and the deliveries are contactless.
“We really hope that we’re just eliminating one more barrier for folks during this difficult time, we’ve heard a lot of really great stories of kids waiting outside, ready for the vans showing up with their meals,” Maher said.
However, the meals have now expanded beyond the Monday through Friday school lunches. Kid’s Aid, which usually provides students with backpacks of food to take home over the weekend, has now started delivering them to students’ homes on Fridays to ensure the weekend meals are still available.
Jimmy John’s also reached out saying they wanted to help, and has been adding an extra meal for students on Fridays.
The Shepherd's Hand in Montrose also joined in the food delivery project. They provide food boxes for the families of children in the community, containing three meals for three days a week. The boxes are now being delivered on Wednesdays to families who aren’t able to go out and pick them up.
“The city reached out to some local businesses that were interested in donating during this time, and we had an overwhelming response,” Maher said.
While the pickup option is still available for students, delivery services make food more accessible to families who are unable to utilize the pickup due to time conflicts, lack of transportation or other issues that otherwise prevent them from leaving home.
“We’re really trying to make life a little easier for folks right now and get them some critical needs when they’re homebound or not feeling comfortable going out, or just not able to,” Maher said. “If we didn’t have these partners delivering the meals, folks would have to be showing up to the food bank or the school district during limited hours every day to pick those up.”
Montrose County provided an update on April 29, saying that school lunch pick-up will continue on weekdays until the end of July. More details on how the food will be distributed after the last week of school are being discussed.
Signups for the school meals are still open to students and their families who need them, both for pickup and delivery. Maher said that the signups are continuous — once a family signs up, they will stay on the list for the remainder of the project.
“If you can pick up at the school we encourage you to do so, but if delivery helps your family, we would love to get you on the list,” Maher said. “This has been a really great program, it’s been great to see so many of our nonprofits come together for this project.”
More information on the school lunch program, as well as the signup form, can be found at mcsd.org or by calling 970-249-7705.
