Passersby report sex assault downtown

Passersby helped assure the speedy apprehension of a sexual assault suspect early Sunday, police said.
Jesus A. Casillas-Huerta, 24, was held on suspicion of sexual assault and remained in custody Monday evening, in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to jail records. Formal charges are pending.
Officers responding to what was originally paged out as a medical call at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday found a woman in her 20s partially clothed in the 000 block of North Cascade Avenue. Passersby had immediately noticed her plight and called police, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
Casillas-Huerta was found nearby and reportedly gave statements that corroborated evidence police found on scene. The woman’s statements also matched up with available evidence, Smith said.
He did not provide many details, because investigators are still speaking with possible witnesses. An arrest affidavit was not immediately available.
Smith said it did not appear as though Casillas-Huerta and the woman knew each other prior to an encounter of an unspecified nature at a nearby bar that occurred before the alleged sexual assault.
“This wasn’t a situation where someone was lurking the shadows, waiting for a passerby,” Smith said.
The woman sustained unspecified injuries that could support an allegation of third-degree assault in addition to a charge of sexual assault, he also said.
“It does appear there was an element of force used during the commission of this crime,” said Smith.
Casillas-Huerta is again due in court July 30 for a bond hearing.
