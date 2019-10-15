Hal Emick

Hal Emick — then-VFW Post 784 commander — presents the original post charter along with the post's 75th anniversary award in this June 2014 file photo. Emick was killed Sunday in a rollover accident on Transfer Road. 

An Army and U.S. Air Force veteran died Sunday, along with a passenger, when his Jeep went off Transfer Road and rolled, ejecting them.

Col. Harold “Hal” Emick III, 66, of Olathe, and Sharon Lunsford, 65, of Pearland, Texas, died at the scene. The cause and manner of the deaths were under investigation Monday, pending autopsy.

“It’s shocking, really shocking,” said Melanie Kline, founder of the veterans advocacy organization now known as Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, and friend of Emick’s.

A passerby reportedly found Emick’s 2006 Jeep and called for help at about 10:47 a.m. Sunday.

The Colorado State Patrol’s preliminary investigation indicates Emick somehow lost control and the Jeep rotated before going off the west edge of Transfer Road at about mile marker 8.5. It began to roll, throwing both Emick and Lunsford, who the CSP said do not appear to have been wearing seat belts.

Emick, who served 36 years in the military, also served two years as post commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Montrose.

“He was in every conflict from Vietnam, right on until 2005,” friend and fellow former VFW commander Whit Bailey said Monday.

Emick was severely injured in Iraq, when an IED hit his Humvee. He struggled through 17 operations so that he could walk again, Bailey said.

“He’s been in how many wars?” Kline said. “Then all of a sudden, he dies in a rollover crash. It’s hard to believe.”

Kline said that when she was first gathering input for Welcome Home Montrose, which is now Welcome Home Alliance, Emick was at the forefront of presenting issues veterans were having with the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“He was always, always an advocate for veterans,” Kline said. “He was a military man from the minute he woke up in the morning, to the minute he went to bed at night. … He was a really strong leader.”

Bailey remembered times spent with Emick and Lunsford.

“We had been to dance with them, over the to VA hospital with them. It’s one of those things,” he said.

“That’s what gets me. He was finally happy after all that stuff. … It was a shocker.”

Service arrangements are pending for Emick and Lunsford.

“He was a dang good man,” Bailey said. “I don’t know who is going to fight for the veterans now, because he was always fighting for the veterans.”

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

