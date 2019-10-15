An Army and U.S. Air Force veteran died Sunday, along with a passenger, when his Jeep went off Transfer Road and rolled, ejecting them.
Col. Harold “Hal” Emick III, 66, of Olathe, and Sharon Lunsford, 65, of Pearland, Texas, died at the scene. The cause and manner of the deaths were under investigation Monday, pending autopsy.
“It’s shocking, really shocking,” said Melanie Kline, founder of the veterans advocacy organization now known as Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, and friend of Emick’s.
A passerby reportedly found Emick’s 2006 Jeep and called for help at about 10:47 a.m. Sunday.
The Colorado State Patrol’s preliminary investigation indicates Emick somehow lost control and the Jeep rotated before going off the west edge of Transfer Road at about mile marker 8.5. It began to roll, throwing both Emick and Lunsford, who the CSP said do not appear to have been wearing seat belts.
Emick, who served 36 years in the military, also served two years as post commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Montrose.
“He was in every conflict from Vietnam, right on until 2005,” friend and fellow former VFW commander Whit Bailey said Monday.
Emick was severely injured in Iraq, when an IED hit his Humvee. He struggled through 17 operations so that he could walk again, Bailey said.
“He’s been in how many wars?” Kline said. “Then all of a sudden, he dies in a rollover crash. It’s hard to believe.”
Kline said that when she was first gathering input for Welcome Home Montrose, which is now Welcome Home Alliance, Emick was at the forefront of presenting issues veterans were having with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“He was always, always an advocate for veterans,” Kline said. “He was a military man from the minute he woke up in the morning, to the minute he went to bed at night. … He was a really strong leader.”
Bailey remembered times spent with Emick and Lunsford.
“We had been to dance with them, over the to VA hospital with them. It’s one of those things,” he said.
“That’s what gets me. He was finally happy after all that stuff. … It was a shocker.”
Service arrangements are pending for Emick and Lunsford.
“He was a dang good man,” Bailey said. “I don’t know who is going to fight for the veterans now, because he was always fighting for the veterans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.