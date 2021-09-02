When Pat Jeffers created wicker baskets and fiber sculptures, her lifelong love of both music and the landscape revealed themselves in the lyrical shapes she favored, colorful, circular shapes shifting and flowing into one another.
Those passions continue to be reflected in her abstract paintings. Instead of weaving in colorful fibers, now she weaves that lyrical quality with paint.
“I chose abstraction over representation because of the expressive freedom it gives me, much as my fiber art did. With representational paintings, the viewer’s brain immediately labels the objects seen, but with abstract paintings, the viewer’s brain must ask what is there. The viewer sees, interprets and in a sense completes the painting. That partnership is something I like.”
Even Jeffers’ new Poetic Landscapes are abstract paintings in disguise. They begin as simply intuitive light and dark shapes that she develops slightly to bring forth soothing, peaceful impressions of nature.
About Pat Jeffers
Pat Jeffers, award-winning artist, and an alum of the Creative Visionary Program, has been painting for 21 years following a successful career as a fiber artist and contemporary basket weaver.
She’s had the opportunity to study with major abstract and representational painters. Pat has taught numerous basketry and painting workshops throughout the West and is teaching a two day workshop for MCA, September 23-24 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
