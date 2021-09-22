Paul Zaenger wraps up 40 years with National Park Service

The old chestnut about “doing what you love, and you’ll never work” has in its census Paul Zaenger of the National Park Service. Often the public face of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park because of its education programs and his skills as a communicator, Zaenger is hanging up his distinctive NPA ranger headwear Oct. 2. It’s 39.5 years of park service here and elsewhere.
“This is what I wanted to do in my life. I wouldn’t trade any of it,” said Zaenger.
Zaenger, 62, has been with the BCGNP since 1993 when it was a national monument. In October, 1999, with much fanfare and ceremony, it became a national park. Colorado’s congressional delegation had been pushing the upgrade for years. Zaenger was there for the ribbon-cutting along with Sen. Ben Nighthorse-Campbell, and other local, state and federal officials.
It’s 14 miles from Montrose and its proximity, said Zaenger, is the primary reason this national park has a cultural connection to the city.
“Community roots with this place go deeply and broadly. It’s a cool place to live,” said Zaenger. He explains how “people stories” that date generations – stories of Black Canyon exploration, development, even local farm crops – are part of the cultural connection that the park shares with its neighbors.
Other places he noted that connect directly to a nearby national park are the Great Sand Dunes National Park outside of Alamosa and Arches National Park near Moab.
Seasonal start
Zaenger started his park service career in 1979 as a seasonal worker at the Perry’s Victory and International Peace Park which commemorates the Battle of Lake Erie in 1812. It is part of the NPS as a National Historic Place and is located on South Bass Island in Ohio. Zaenger grew up in Maumee, O. where he camped, canoed and fished. He whetted his appetite for national parks by writing for national park brochures from all over the U.S.
“I went to a YMCA camp or some sort of summer camp every year,” said Zaenger.
Years later, after finishing a biology degree at the University of Toledo, Zaenger began working fulltime with the NPS. He’s had some notable places of duty: Valley Forge (“It was really cold there,” echoing the nation’s first president.), Mount Rushmore, Glen Canyon/Lake Powell, Death Valley and then Black Canyon.
He was the first ranger at Black Canyon dedicated to education, rising to supervisory park ranger. He also is the park’s interpretive specialist.
Asked which park he liked best, Zaenger played it safe, “I loved ‘em all.”
“I never did aspire to the larger parks,” added Zaenger, citing Yellowstone, Yosemite or Grand Canyon National Parks. “I wanted to be closer to the people, a place where it connects with the community.”
The National Park Service was signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. Today, some 423 “units” are managed by the NPS – national parks, monuments, battlefields, seashores and lakeshores, historic sites and so forth. In all, it’s 85 million acres of Americana. Each park is distinctly different from another. One prime example is the Dry Tortugas National Park, 7 islands 70 miles west of Key West, Florida.
“Some of these places are implausible that they’re there,” said Zaenger, “but here they are. And we’re proud to serve. Americans have trust in us (NPS) and in the uniform.”
There are 15 fulltime employees at Black Canyon and 30 seasonal. This includes maintenance and law enforcement personnel. There is also a science ranger.
Part of the BCGNP is the Curecanti National Recreation Area and Gunnison Gorge Conservation Area. The Black Canyon was first seen by white settlers in 1853. Passenger train service came in 1882. The Gunnison Tunnel was built over four years and brought water to western Colorado agriculture. That was dedicated in 1909. It became a national monument in 1933.
“The canyon does a good job: don’t mess with me,” said Zaenger, in regard to how visitors respect access to the Gunnison River below and the dangers of the steep canyon walls. Park personnel have had to do search and rescue a few times for dehydrated people in flip-flops. He said climbers are the best-prepared for what’s ahead in their visit. “We attract exceptional climbers.”
Pandemic, access
The last two years have been challenging for a national park that draws visitors from all over the world. After a record-setting 430,000 visitors in 2019, tourism to the BCGNP suffered because of the pandemic. It’s typically on the “10 least visited” list. Travel publications praise the park because of its visitor count. Pre-pandemic, the BCGNP attracted on average about 190,000 annual visitors which was steadily increasing since 2013. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the busiest with 12 million annual visitors. Yellowstone is a distance second with 3.8 million tourists.
Though there has been more outdoor, get-away-from-the-pandemic touring, BCGNP hasn’t been affected too much in the boom. The reason: traffic. The two main access highways for the park – U.S. 50 and Interstate 70 – have had closures, delay and one-lane congestion. U.S. 50 is undergoing a major, three-year renovation in Little Blue Canyon between Montrose and Gunnison. Earlier this year, a landslide near Glenwood Springs closed I-70.
In other words, it’s been a hassle to get to the park. Tourists can access websites for traffic and other problems and adjust accordingly. If it’s a vacation, or a retirement trip, few want to be stuck in a bottleneck.
“There is a real level of frustration sometimes with our visitors and what they’ve had to do to get here,” he added.
Dark skies, family retirement, advice
Zaenger is proud of the development of dark skies and astronomy programs. “We have astonishing night skies here.”
When the Black Canyon Astronomical Society convenes for a night out, all 50 spots are usually reserved. The Milky Way is one attraction. “We’re far enough away from Grand Junction lights that we have great viewing. You get goose bumps that you’re in the presence of something bigger than you. But yet you are a part of.”
Zaenger added that only seven to 10 percent of the U.S. population have access to dark skies.
Zaenger is in the last stages of a distinguished career and is looking forward to his separation date. Retirement is part of life and he’ll finish professionally. “I don’t want to leave anything undone. I have obligations.”
Montrose has been home for Zaenger and his family for almost 30 years. He and Nancy Zaenger, a law enforcement officer for 18 years and these days a substitute teacher in the school district, have been married for 30 years. Their daughter, Linnaea, works in sales and at the Time to Dance studio. She was named after a twin flower found in the West Elk Mountains.
Zaenger plans to look into post-collegiate study for archaeology; maybe some sort of book or communications authorship. He’s been writing a column for the Montrose Daily Press for more than 20 years. “The human mind should always be on the march,” he said.
For young people wanting to get into park employment, Zaenger has simple advice: apply for internships. Time and again. Apply to lesser-known parks and NPS units.
“These are powerful places. There is a power from them that we don’t always realize or recognize and is sometimes outside of our understanding. National parks juggle us from our routines.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
