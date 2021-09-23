Paving operations are scheduled to begin on the northern end of the Woodgate Road realignment project by mid-October, but there are unexpected delays on the southern end of the project.
The city reported in a news release on Monday that while operations will include laying asphalt at the north end, conflicts with a third-party utility company have delayed work until further notice on the south side of the project.
The project, which contractors began work on in June, is designed to alleviate safety and traffic congestion at the Woodgate Road and Townsend Avenue intersection while accommodating the continued growth in the area.
Construction was slated to conclude by the end of 2021, but progress is impeded by fiber optic communications equipment that was supposed to be removed by the communications utility owner by this time.
The company was given advance notice of the necessary relocation a year ago, according to City Engineer Scott Murphy, who added that a couple of main utility cabinets that serve fiber optic connections and phone communications were in the way of the road scheduled for paving.
“Knowing those [utility cabinets] ran through the design, we worked with them to make them aware and to work on plans to relocate them out of the way,” said Murphy.
“We started that back in July of 2020 so that they would be ready once we started. They actually got started on the relocations and then realized they needed to upgrade some equipment back at their main switchboard downtown that wouldn’t communicate with this equipment.”
Because the utility company recently discovered their equipment was “offline,” relocations were unable to be executed in time for paving.
Murphy explained that the correct parts have to be acquired before the equipment can be restored and relocated.
“Right now, there’s no way to open the new road with these in the way of it,” Murphy noted. “They need to be moved outside of the new roadway and until they do, we’re just cast out there.”
The city decided to keep the existing Woodgate Road open until relocations are complete. Once relocation efforts are resolved, the city hopes to complete the roadway project in early spring of 2022.
There’s still utility work to be done along the old Woodgate Road, as well as stormline and waterline work, according to the city engineer. For now, though, the city is pausing work on these areas so as not to tear up the existing road.
This will allow the road to stay open through the winter, preventing a season-long detour that would make access to businesses more difficult.
Murphy is working on concluding work along North Arland Road so the street can regain full access. The southern end of the street is scheduled to finish construction in spring 2022.
Murphy doesn’t anticipate any major impacts to the project’s budget since all materials have already been purchased.
He noted that there may be a small cost escalation due to rising labor costs and some roadway scheduled to be purchased next spring, but for now there is “relatively small financial impact” from the delay.
“The pandemic has been a weird year,” Murphy said. “I can see how they might have trouble getting their equipment. We try to set these up and manage everything within our control, but this one is purely out of our control, so we’re trying to adapt and make sure that we don’t create additional impact to the motoring public.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
