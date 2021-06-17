You can’t miss the two large bronze statues decorating downtown streets. One resembles a cowboy on his horse, almost keeping watch over the streets and pedestrians below him.
These statues were not always a part of the Montrose scenery. The first five sculptures arrived in 2006 after a year-long effort to bring an “art on the corner” vision to life.
Inspired by Grand Junction’s art program, Carolyn Bellavance, then executive assistant to the city manager, and other community members helped facilitate the Public Arts eXperience (PAX) initiative under the Montrose Chamber of Commerce and then eventually the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), and has since played an active role in reviving the program.
“The program began under a beautification committee and it grew every year with the annual galas that hosted a call for artists,” said Bellavance. “This was done usually in spring and early summer to unveil the sculptures.”
The list of artists who have contributed to the program has grown statewide and sometimes outside of Colorado. Although the list mostly comprises regional artists who have participated, some have been from the front range and Arizona.
The program went quiet these last few years and while committee members intended to bring it back last year, COVID had other plans. With the community opening back up, PAX is back on the table.
Now under the umbrella of the City of Montrose Development and Revitalization Team (DART), committee members presented city councilors with a resolution during Monday morning’s work session meeting to authorize the transfer of the PAX designated fund totaling $8,312.23 from the Montrose Community Foundation (MCF) to the DART PAX program.
If approved, the MCF will write a check to the City of Montrose for the program, Community Program Specialist Briceida Ortega confirmed.
“We’ve received very positive feedback from councilors at the work session, so things are looking good. I think the community is very excited and I’ve had comments from people about how good this will be for the community,” said Ortega.
Montrose Center for the Arts’ Pat and Bob Brown, Healthy Rhythm Community Art Gallery’s Ken Vail, Art Partner Lisette Riviere, artist Jill Myers and Bellavance joined together as key members of the PAX program with the goal of providing Montrose downtown with art, education and immersion.
Bellavance is excited to see the program return and think it’s “fantastic.” The committee member said that after the DDA dissolved, the city took on a more active role in the program.
When Ortega asked her to return to the committee, she was “delighted” to help bring it back to life.
“When the opportunity came to have the giant bronze sculpture purchased, PAX committee members dedicated a lot of fundraising to purchase them. That was an opportunity we felt we couldn’t miss having in our town,” Bellavance remembered.
PAX began as a cooperative partnership between committee members, the City of Montrose, local business sponsors, the public and artists, according to Ortega.
The DART design committee handles the physical aspects of downtown from parking, beautification, facade improvements and streetscapes一anything that impacts the physical quality of the experience.
“Downtown falls to this committee, so PAX will fit right in,” Ortega said of DART’s role in PAX.
Ortega added that she thinks the program will bring in tourists, help community members interested in exposing their art as well as helping them connect with other artists.
Bellavance hopes to see a number of aspects from the program return, including the acknowledgment of participating artists with displayed art and the sale of art.
“We’d like to see further sales happen, whether they buy them for their home or give it back to the city for everyone to enjoy,” Bellavance said. “We really want to see the pieces moved around in different locations downtown so they’re displayed in a different way.”
PAX committee members also hope to bring back the annual school tours they used to facilitate. Third graders from Pomona would walk to Centennial Plaza for a presentation, then would split into groups for downtown tours of the sculptures with a PAX guide, according to Bellavance.
“This was a really “hands on” activity for the kids to think about what it meant to have public art they could touch it, feel the texture of the sculptures, talk about which ones they liked and invite their families to come and tour the art later,” Bellavance explained of the free feature, supported by the PAX sculptors.
After the tour, the students were engaged in an art activity with a local artist who would either present information, help the children draw or participate in whichever activity the artist specialized in.
The Office of Business and Tourism budgeted a total of $1,490,162 for 2021, designating $550,534 to DART.
According to Bellavance, the city doesn’t pay for PAX, though.
“Funding came from contributions to the program over the years一the PAX program wouldn’t have happened without donors who gave money, purchased sculptures for the permanent collection, bought tickets for the annual PAX fundraising tour/art event, etc.,” Bellavance elaborated. “PAX doesn’t have a designated funding mechanism, so any funding for the program came from donors through big and small donations.”
Bellavance said she is grateful to the PAX committee for all their many years of dedication.
A time frame and plan for the revived PAX program is contingent on the City Council’s approval of the proposed resolution, said Ortega. If approved, DART will invite community members and business owners to take part in the committee, volunteer and “hopefully come up with ideas for the next coming years.”
PAX will present the resolution to the City Council at the Tuesday July 6 regular meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.