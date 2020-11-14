Quick facts

• JustServe

JustServe.org is a website that allows organizations who need volunteers to post those opportunities and connect with volunteers in their communities.

Right now, the JustServe site lists 32 volunteer opportunities in Montrose and the surrounding areas. Visit the website for more information.

• Sharing Ministries

The local food bank distributes commodities to other nonprofits throughout the region and to individual clients. It is located at 49 N. First St. Info/volunteer inquiries: 970-240-8385 or office@sharingministries.com. Its downtown shop, the Green Cupboard at 443 E. Main St., sells quality jewelry and related items with all proceeds going to Sharing Ministries.

Donations: Sharing Ministries Inc., 49 N. First St., Montrose, CO 81401-3660 or sharingministries.com.

• Haven House Transitional Living Center

Located at 4806 N. River Road, Haven House helps families and single mothers transition out of homelessness by offering boarding and tailored programs for up to 18 months. Info/volunteers/donations: havenhousehomeless.org or 970-323-5280.

• Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donations

The church continues to provide relief during the pandemic. It is distributing cash and commodities to help fulfill humanitarian requests around the world. To date, Latter-day Saint Charities has initiated 280 COVID-19 relief projects in more than 80 countries. Within the US, 15 truckloads of commodities from the church’s network of bishops’ storehouses are being delivered each week to food banks like Sharing Ministries and other charitable organizations.

The church in Montrose is located at 1521 Hillcrest Drive; 970-249-5373.