Most days, you can find Steve White at his job as Montrose County’s land use director, but on Wednesday, White showed up bright and early to Sharing Ministries food bank, where he pulled heavy pallets of bagged flour from the loading dock and into the facility.
There, joined by members of his church, Sharing Ministries’ regular volunteers, others assembled through the volunteer network organization JustServe, Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum and Mayor Pro-tem Doug Glaspell, White unloaded the truckload of goods donated by the Montrose Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
People of all ages, including youths already working at Sharing Ministries that morning, lined a long steel table to sort the food and mark through barcodes on its packaging.
The largesse was not the only highlight of the morning: JustServe chose Sharing Ministries, which has provided literal tons of food in Montrose and the region over a span of 24 years, as the 2020 recipient of its Community Award.
As a special touch, the award was presented to Sharing Ministries Executive Director Oneda Doyal by last year’s recipient, Rose Verheul, executive director of Haven House Transitional Living Center. That award ceremony — the first ever — included a blue jean and sock drive for Haven House. Doyal will carry on that tradition next year by presenting the Community Award to 2021’s recipient.
“We have seen a huge amount of growth,” Doyal said, after accepting the award to a round of cheers. “We serve Montrose, Delta, San Miguel, Gunnison and Ouray counties. We serve about 30 nonprofit organizations … any 501(c)3 that needs additional help with food, we’re here to serve them, just like we’re here to serve the people who are walking through our front doors.”
Last year, Sharing Ministries distributed 450 tons of food to 63,000 client visits. “That’s about a million pounds,” Doyal said. “We’re the largest distributing food bank on the Western Slope that’s open five days a week.”
This year, because of COVID-19, the food bank launched home deliveries to seniors and others who could not come in. The ministry is also going out to meet homeless people where they are.
“All the nonprofits know they can come in anytime they want. If we give it out, God will provide back,” Doyal said.
“We could not survive without Sharing Ministries,” Verheul said, explaining that the working families who call Haven House home as they work to transition out of homelessness rely on the food bank. “They come here and I have to tell you, anytime I have an event or anything like that, I’m able to call Oneda and say, ‘Hey …’ I have never been turned down. They have been absolutely fantastic at helping Haven House,” she said. “Above all, I would like to thank God for everything He’s done for Haven House and for Sharing Ministries. Without Him, we wouldn’t have anything.”
She extended her thanks to JustServe for the 2019 Community Award.
“It meant a lot to Haven House that the community gave us this. More so, I have always struggled with (finding) volunteers.”
Verheul spoke of Haven House’s Shepherd’s Shopping Spree, where children at Haven House can exchange a “golden ticket” they earned through doing chores for Christmas gifts for their families. The spree is usually a few days before Christmas and is volunteer-hungry, requiring about 50 sets of helpful hands.
“Through the JustServe program … I didn’t even have to ask anybody else. Everything came through their website. It was one of the most fun, loving times we ever had and it was very easy,” Verheul said.
Jill Barton, JustServe head volunteer in Montrose, thanked everyone for coming out to celebrate Sharing Ministries and its work. “We are happy to be here to celebrate,” Barton said, urging more people to use the JustServe platform to find the volunteers their organizations need.
“Haven House has used us; Sharing Ministries has used us; Dolphin House, Habitat for Humanity. We’re happy that we can have a free platform to market goodness,” Barton said.
Sharing Ministries has also used JustServe to line up volunteers.
“When Jill called me about this, it was such a surprise and I was so excited about it. Especially this time of year, the holiday season, our clients’ needs get bigger and bigger,” Doyal said.
“Jill and JustServe and Rose have been so gracious to come here and make sure we receive this food. We’re going to give this bounty out this next month or two. It’s going to help a lot of people.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
