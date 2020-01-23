For the past 16 years Len Willey, a local of the Pea Green area, has put on four winter concerts that bring in a crowd to the Pea Green Community Hall. This Saturday’s event is the first of the season and features the Great Western Heritage Show, The Last Spike and the Pea Green brothers, an amusing comedy duo. Willey prides himself on using local entertainers only, and some years, he has them knocking on his door to perform there.
Locals who attend bring a dish to set on the table, and during a break between acts, the food is ready, along with strong coffee.
“This is a sit-down concert, and that is what makes it a wondrous event, you have 100-200 people listening to everything you say and every note you play! Without dancing, the bands get the attention, it’s all focused on them, and they love it!” Willey said.
“The bands like it, we get a lot of repeat attenders, and it is always fun and always a good time.”
The doors open early, at 6 p.m., as this is a first come first served event. Once the chairs fill up, there is some standing room, but then folks are turned away at the door, as there is no more room. The concert starts promptly at 7 p.m.
“The format is one band plays a set, then a break for food and coffee for everyone. Folks stretch, visit with neighbors and friends and grab some food and coffee. Then we make a call to assembly so they come back and sit, then we do the Pea Green Comedy Brothers for 15 minutes, then we introduce the second band and they play until about 9:30,” Willey said.
“A dollar bill is sometimes as big a saddle blanket for some folks, so It’s important to keep it affordable, this is not an elite event, we want it to remain a folk event, at a folk price. We have taken on sponsors so we can keep improving the events, but not have to increase our $10 entry price.”
“We have been packing them in for 16 years, and as long as the chairs are filled I will keep doing this,” Willey said.
The Pea Green Community hall is located at the intersection of Colorado 348 and Banner Road, southwest of Delta. Even if you think you're lost, keep going; it is out there.
