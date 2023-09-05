On the Western Slope, plenty of things may stand between residents and mental health care, including stigma and the small-town fear of having someone drive by and see your car in the therapist’s parking lot. But there’s another big thing out here, too: access to enough qualified professionals without a months-long waiting period.

Peak Professionals, a Montrose-based practice, is hoping to address this need by seeking out three more behavioral health professionals to add to the team and changing their model of care to meet local needs.



