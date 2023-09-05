On the Western Slope, plenty of things may stand between residents and mental health care, including stigma and the small-town fear of having someone drive by and see your car in the therapist’s parking lot. But there’s another big thing out here, too: access to enough qualified professionals without a months-long waiting period.
Peak Professionals, a Montrose-based practice, is hoping to address this need by seeking out three more behavioral health professionals to add to the team and changing their model of care to meet local needs.
Montrose Regional Health has repeatedly identified mental health and suicide as priorities in annual community health needs assessments, and Peak CEO and Family Practice Dr. Joe Adragna noted addressing these issues would go a long way in improving the health and even economy of the entire community.
“We can imagine a community that’s free of suicide, free of teen bullying, has better access for substance use treatment, has better control of mental illnesses such that we can maximize the quality of life for folks,” he said.
Of course, he and Dr. DoriAnne Adragna, Peak’s president of Pediatric Psychology, noted this is a lofty goal, and even urban communities struggle with having enough access to trained mental health care providers.
In Montrose, these issues can lead to poor outcomes for patients, increased strain on the local economy and family practice doctors operating at the edge of their scope.
Joe noted lack of access to mental health care even leads to overutilization of emergency room services, to the detriment of other patients, as unmanaged mental health issues can exacerbate other health issues and lead to patients missing medications and skipping appointments to manage other diseases, eventually leading to a trip to the ER. This is not only costly to the acutely ill and injured, but the economy as pricey emergency healthcare replaces preventative services.
Meanwhile, without a prescribing psychologist on hand, family practice doctors can find themselves managing behavioral health medications and issues that would be better handled with a specialist on the team. Peak and MRH teamed up last year to find such a provider, but ended up halting recruitment efforts without finding a candidate due to an extreme shortage of professionals.
Still, Peak is hoping to make meaningful additions to its team in the next few months to change the model of care the practice currently offers.
For adults, Joe is hoping to find one or two more psychologists or other behavioral health specialists who can work with adults as part of a team of professionals using an integrated care model.
His goal is for patients to be able to have their mental health needs met at the same place, ideally around the same time, as their other services like primary care screenings.
By keeping everything in-house, they can cut down on patients who don’t follow up on referrals, get stuck trying to book months in advance with an outside provider or get frustrated trying to find another office that will accept their insurance.
Peak’s primary care providers see patients with mental health issues ranging from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia, and Joe said “All of them would benefit from having a behaviorist on their team.”
Under the model he hopes to pursue, a behavioral health specialist would huddle up with the care team to discuss cases where they could be useful, and be called in for quick consults when a behavioral issue, like struggles with weight loss, comes up during a primary care visit.
DoriAnne, who specializes in pediatric mental health and has a deep background in assessments for conditions like ADHD, autism and learning disorders, is already booking appointments six months in advance– and her waitlist may have been longer, if she didn’t eventually decide to book out no further than half a year due to extreme demand.
To meet the need for children’s services, she’s zeroing in on bringing at least two more professionals to join the team and already has two strong candidates who have put in letters of interest and are being considered.
One is a play therapist with a doctorate-level education, who utilizes play as a way to allow children to express their emotions and help parents and families learn how to work with their kids.
“That’s a really unique skill, something I think we don’t have in Montrose,” DoriAnne said, “It uses play and games to really help kids express their emotions and challenges. And it teaches families how to integrate that as well, to open that dialogue in a safe, supportive, comfortable atmosphere.”
With such a demand for assessments, she’s also looking to add another behavioral health specialist who can work with kids and young adults to provide testing and mental health services.
The doctors know mental health professionals are in short supply – but are hoping adding a few more will make Montrose a better place.
