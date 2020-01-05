Peak Family Medicine’s recent recognition for its work in creating high-quality standards in primary care wasn’t achieved “overnight.”
Instead, it was due to the many years of transforming from “an old-standard medicinal clinic to more of a patient-centered facility,” said Peak project coordinator Trenton Kimminau.
Peak was recognized late last month as a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). As a PCMH, Peak has demonstrated that it meets the highest standards in quality in primary care, according to NCQA.
“This just shows that we’ve done a lot of work with patient care,” said Kimminau. “... This wasn’t something that we could achieve overnight.”
He added when patients come through Peak Family Medicine’s doors, they aren’t just treated for a given illness, but how their overall health is.
“(We) can focus on different ways — as their medicinal home, or primary care provider — and can take care of their health from every angle,” Kimminau said.
The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication and patient involvement.
“(This) recognition shows that Peak Family Medicine has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.” NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane said in a press release.
Kimminau added that work has taken different forms.
He said Peak Family Medicine developed and implemented care plans for high-risk patients and followed up with them as they are discharged from the hospital.
“We’re making sure their transition of care, from the hospital to their primary care, that we are getting all the relevant information, and we’re doing everything we can to help that patient during a difficult time,” Kimminau said.
Peak also worked to provide increased access for patients and reminded them about preventative medicine. Additionally, Peak collected comprehensive patient information and gave patients with resources that improve will their health, Kimminau said.
“When patients come to Peak Family Medicine, they’re getting more of a comprehensive care. … We’re going to be more of a medicinal home,” Kimminau said.
He added Peak is also a location where residents can come in for any urgent need in addition to long-term care.
Peak Family Medicine, 1550 E. Niagara Road, is a primary care specialty office that is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Formed in 2015, Peak makes use of an electronic medical record system and a patient portal to increase communication with patients and their families.
Peak also has long-term care facilities in Palisade and Glenwood.
