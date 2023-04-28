The event antique junkies and history aficionados look forward to twice a year is coming back this Saturday, April 29.
Picking at the Pea is a huge, eclectic antique sale, and — if that is not reason enough to come — this year is a special one for the location of the event. Pea Green Store, home of Picking at the Pea, turns 100 years old this year.
Pea Green was once a small community consisting of a schoolhouse, community hall, blacksmith shop and the general store built in 1923, back when this area west of Olathe and Delta was still being settled.
“The store was built first, then the school and community hall came after that,” said Kristi Jorgensen, one of the volunteers who helped put this event together and the graphic artist responsible for the event's flyers.
According to legend, leftover paint was mixed together to create a pea green color, which was then spread on to a few of the original buildings. The name, like the color, has stuck.
To this day the schoolhouse remains, along with the Pea Green Store and neighboring community hall.
Current owner, Kathleen Finnegan, bought the store back in the late 1980s, and ran it as a general store with a single gas pump out front. In 2003 the building ended its life as a general store.
But with the end of that era the store has gained a new purpose. Pea Green Store now lives more as a museum, as well as the center for events like Picking at the Pea.
Picking at the Pea has been going on bi-annually for nearly two decades, which is only a fraction of the time that Pea Green Store has existed. To celebrate the 100th anniversary, the event will display old newspapers and photographs to help peel back the store’s history.
Picking at the Pea is put together by a group of nearly 10 volunteers, including Jorgensen, who call themselves "the pea team" or "peas in a pod."
The puns don’t stop there. The pea team has also done a spin on Marie Antoinette’s famous line “let them eat cake,” altering it to “let them eat peas.” With this, fabric/paper shoes and cakes made out of various materials will be on display this weekend.
Jorgensen says every display has a story to it. It comes as no surprise then that Pea Green Store’s motto has become “expect the unexpected.”
Outside of the store and in the old community hall will be the antique vendors. Jorgensen said there are 25 vendors, not including the four vendors who sell a different kind of goodies, such as fresh pressed coffee, homemade doughnuts and tacos.
A vignette of some of the items being sold include a giant taxidermied elk head, refurbished furniture, and other antiques.
These vendors are seasoned, said Jorgensen: “The vendors that we have out here have been (coming) here for years.”
But don’t get things confused. This event is not a run of the mill garage sale. Jorgensen explained that vendors are changing and keeping up with the times, with more handmade items being available for the pickin’.
“These guys are sophisticated," he said.
Aside from the hundreds of people that look forward to this event, showing up early the morning of, Jorgensen says they pull in people who are just passing through as well. Some who will hit their breaks just to stop in and see what is going on.
This “hillbilly Disneyland,” as Jorgensen refers to it, is free to enter and explore. This weekend’s Picking at the Pea has extended its hours, running this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by to purchase one-of-a-kind items or to relish in Western Colorado’s history at 2995 Colorado 348 in Delta County.
The pea team is already starting on their second Picking at the Pea event, held in September.
You can find more information on the ‘Pickin at the Pea’ Facebook page. With a couple pages of similar names floating around, you’ll know you are at the right one when you see the profile picture of a fancy woman sitting on top of a vintage truck.