A woman crossing at Townsend Avenue and Niagara Road was struck by an oncoming pickup Tuesday night, amid a falling rain and poor visibility, police said.
She was taken to the hospital after the crash. An update on her condition was not available Wednesday.
The woman was walking eastbound on South Townsend, crossing at Niagara, when the northbound Chevy truck hit her, Montrose Police Department Cmdr. Blain Hall said.
The woman walked into traffic without a signal to cross and the driver is not at fault, police said.
The accident caused the MPD and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office to block the intersection for a time. They redirected traffic around the crash site, via the Holiday Inn Express entrance off Niagara and the Safeway parking lot along Townsend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.