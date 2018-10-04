A woman crossing at Townsend Avenue and Niagara Road was struck by an oncoming pickup Tuesday night, amid a falling rain and poor visibility, police said.

She was taken to the hospital after the crash. An update on her condition was not available Wednesday.

The woman was walking eastbound on South Townsend, crossing at Niagara, when the northbound Chevy truck hit her, Montrose Police Department Cmdr. Blain Hall said.

The woman walked into traffic without a signal to cross and the driver is not at fault, police said.

The accident caused the MPD and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office to block the intersection for a time. They redirected traffic around the crash site, via the Holiday Inn Express entrance off Niagara and the Safeway parking lot along Townsend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments