A 45-year-old man was struck and killed while near the scene of a non-injury crash on Colorado 65 and 92 Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Calls about a two-vehicle crash there came in shortly before 7 a.m. and, at about the same time, a Toyota SUV that was not involved in the first crash struck the pedestrian.

Trooper Josh Lewis said the CSP has not determined whether the man who died was connected to the first crash. “We’re still trying to ascertain why he was out there at that moment. … It’s very much an open case,” he said.

The highway was closed until about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

