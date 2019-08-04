People struggling with addiction — or whose loved ones are — need someone to walk beside them. It helps if that person has also walked in their shoes.
That is the fundamental drive behind Face It Together, a nonprofit that, thanks to a Daniels Fund grant, expanded its outreach to Montrose earlier this year.
“We are peer-recovery coaching,” said Sarah Morley, director of community engagement for Face It Together’s Denver site.
“All of our coaches have a lived experience with addition, or are a loved one of someone with addiction.”
Face It Together offers its clients — called members — one-on-one coaching, by pairing them with a coach who has had a similar experience with addiction. Coaches, for now based in Denver, are accessible to Montrose members by phone or video. Anyone can sign up to receive free three months of the peer coaching and if someone lacks access to smartphone apps, the internet or phone service, CASA of the 7th Judicial District is a host site that makes available an iPad for the coaching. The coaching program is also open to people in all six counties of the judicial district.
So far, about 20 locals have taken advantage of the free coaching.
Having Face It Together serving addicts and their loved ones in Montrose helps augment existing services, CASA Program Manager Lauren Cook said.
“We have a lot of good resources here in Montrose – Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, the Center for Mental Health. I think this is a really good program in addition to all these services. I don’t think there is any one service,” she said.
“I think the more things people have access to, the more beneficial it will be in the long run.”
Face It Together adds a resource people might not readily think of, Morley said.
“I think the biggest hurdle is people think of addiction, and they think of rehab or AA. They don’t know there are all these other options for them,” she said.
Also, in smaller towns, AA might not be so “anonymous,” Morley added, explaining Face It Together provides another way to receive confidential help.
“We can take their calls from the front porch of their home and it’s completely confidential,” Morley said.
CASA serves the child subjects of civil dependency and neglect cases in Montrose, Delta, Hinsdale, Gunnison, Ouray and San Miguel counties, along with offering supervised parenting time for non-custodial parents, as well as services to older youths in foster care, or those aging out of foster care.
CASA has been helping connect the parents of its clients who need help dealing with addiction — again, their own or another person’s — to Face It Together. A staff member is on hand to help people complete intake paperwork, and get them comfortable with the video chat system.
“If we can help the parents with addiction, that is one step they are closer to getting their kids back in their family,” said Morley.
As well, Face It Together is working with other organizations, plus employers to expand the reach of its remote peer coaching.
“I think it’s an excellent resource if people are able to use it. That’s why CASA has been on board. We’ve been able to work together with the program,” Cook said.
“Any type of service in the helping realm is needed in any area, not just this one. For our community, I think it’s a big deal to have this kind of service, especially with this generation, when everyone has access to technology, for the most part.
“They’re seeing their coach. They’re interacting with their coach. I think it’s very beneficial, especially for those time (an addict) is thinking of using.”
The real-life experience of coaches is a particular benefit, Cook added. “It’s somebody who can look at a client at a real level and say, ‘Hey. I’ve been there,’” she said.
“It’s not just about needing to use,” Morley said, referring to the feelings and thoughts that a coach can help a person sort through. “Sometimes, it’s old behaviors that come with the using.”
Addicts do not exist in a vacuum — there are housing, community connection and spiritual connection needs, Morley also said.
“We look at really helping people create a sound foundation,” she said.
Addiction is also hard on friends and family members and that is why Face It Together makes its services available to others, not just addicts.
For Cook, that is especially striking.
“That’s not something I’ve seen in other areas of substance abuse (treatment options). People who have loved ones struggling with addiction, they struggle as well.”
The behaviors of those with addiction — lying, manipulation, sometimes theft and other acts — can make caring for them hard, but being able to talk to a coach who has “been there” is a benefit, Cook said. The peer coaches are able to help addicts’ loved ones see more clearly what they may be doing to enable the addiction and to stop it, too.
“There’s so many different people, so many misconceptions about what’s enabling, what’s not,” Cook said, touting the importance of a trained peer coach.
Face It Together wanted to expand from the Front Range; fortuitously, the Daniels Fund awarded it a grant to serve a rural community. Montrose was a good fit, Morley said.
“We were looking around and we saw good 5G internet capabilities and strong networks out there. Also, there are few opportunities for people to get well from addictions. It’s kind of a desert,” she said.
“The people of this community are incredible. We definitely picked the right location.”
Face It Together is aiming for long term sustainability after the two-year grant ends. Employers can purchase a membership that provides the same coaching benefits to their employees and family members. Confidentiality remains central: employers are not told who is using the program.
“That helps to dissolve some of the stigma around seeking help for addiction,” Morley said.
Employers interested in setting up a Face It Together program can email Jane Ingalls at jingalls@
Individuals interested in receiving three free months of peer coaching can call or text 855-539-9375 (keycode MONTROSE) or visit wefaceittogether.org.
Also, CASA provides help with signing up for Face It Together coaching every Monday during business hours at 147 N. Townsend Ave.
“We’re invested in the program, but it’s not our program. We just think it’s an amazing tool,” said Cook.
“It’s pretty amazing what people are willing to do to help other people. Sign up today. I really hope that this program is here to stay.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.