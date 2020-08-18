One out of four U.S. students reports being bullied at school. That number increases to one out of three online.
With the unique hybrid learning school year weeks away, members of PEER (Positive, Encouraging, Empathetic, and Respectful) Kindness are working to ensure students have the resources they need to feel safe and included.
“PEER Kindness is a non-profit that works to reduce bullying in partnership with schools, districts, youth programs, church organizations, businesses and community leaders,” said Robyn Shank, executive director of PEER Kindness.
The members of PEER Kindness understand bullying is not something that is isolated to other communities, states or countries. It happens everywhere and they are working to reframe the norm of what is cool.
PEER Kindness was founded by Maya Haynes following the completed suicide of her daughter Caitlyn Nell Haynes in 2015.
“We decided immediately that we would bring positive from it,” Haynes said. “Our goal is to change the culture.”
Incoming executive director Debbie Yeager said, “I want to grow this organization so that our program can help youth not just on the Western Slope, but across Colorado and the country. I want the culture to shift where we think it’s cool to be kind, not cool to be cruel.”
Yeager takes over as executive director on September 1.
As part of helping support youth, PEER Kindness board members discussed their annual Kind and Dine fundraiser. Given the state and local health parameters for gatherings, the Kind and Dine event was postponed until Sept. 18, 2021.
In addition to health concerns for the community, PEER Kindness board member Karri Noonan-Inda said, “We also felt like it might be somewhat insensitive to be asking the community for donations during this tough financial time.”
In the meantime, there are plenty of opportunities to be kind. PEER Kindness board members heard from two local high schoolers during a board meeting Thursday, Aug. 13 about what’s next with the Align With Kind (AWK) youth empowerment program.
In 2018, a group of local high school students approached PEER Kindness and shared how cruelty goes on between peers when no one is around and they wanted to change that. This school year, AWK is branching into two chapters, one at Montrose High School and one at Olathe Middle/High School.
Jasmyne Aragon, a MHS Class of 2020 graduate, and Gavin Lindsey an OMHS student, shared their experiences and plans for the future.
“Growing up being a little kid, I always felt like everyone is going to be kind and nice. The world is perfect, but it’s not,” Aragon said. “I want to make that happen so it is a better world for the little kids.”
Lindsey added, “I love our community, but it is a closed-minded community and I want to be the change I want to see in the world.”
A challenge AWK faces this school year is connecting with students across the student groups to build interest and organizing events within the local health parameters.
Despite the uncertainty about what the school year will look like, Lindsey emphasized the importance of staying kind.
“Keep the compassion even toward the people who have been against you,” he said.
Overcoming the challenges with a new school format and continuing to strive for a positive culture inspires Aragon and Lindsey to scream out kindness and impact someone’s day and potentially save a life.
With guidance from Erica Aragon, the youth and community engagement coordinator, students have brainstormed and spread kindness throughout their schools, which they will continue this year.
The students plan to build off what they did last year from a kindness rock garden, showing kindness to peers during temperature screenings to not allowing facial coverings to be used as a bullying tool, but a way to celebrate peer’s self-expression and uniqueness.
Students who are interested in getting involved with AWK can reach out to Erica at 970-901-7744 or email her at erica@peerkindness.net, PEER Kindness or a school administrator.
If youth in the community need to visit with someone about being bullied or need help accessing resources, contact PEER Kindness at 970-901-7744. For more information about PEER Kindness, to donate to the cause or to volunteer, visit PEERKindness.net or check them out on social media.
