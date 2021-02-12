Growing up on the Western Slope of Colorado, Penelope Harris developed a deep connection with her community that inspired her to return post-college to give back to students.
Harris graduated from Olathe High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Western State College, now Western Colorado University, in Gunnison. After earning her degree, she entered the workforce, helping children in the residential child care system.
“Residential child care is basically the last step a child that has been taken out of the home will have before they enter the criminal system,” Harris said.
Children are placed into a facility due to a risk of failing, whether that be due to mental health needs or issues within the family.
“I worked with kids who hadn’t had much intervention and they hadn’t had a lot of educational success by the time they were teenagers.”
“It was a tough job,” she added. “The struggles were hard and some kids continued to struggle after they left our program because they didn’t have that early intervention piece.”
Harris continued her education, enrolling in a master’s program at Regis University where she earned a degree in psychology with an emphasis in being a licensed professional counselor. After earning her master’s degree, Harris came across an advertisement in the newspaper for a mental health coordinator with the Montrose Early Childhood Centers (ECC).
Transitioning to preschool education, Harris realized the impact she could have on students ahead of their educational journey, hopefully preventing them from ending up in a residential childcare facility later.
“It was like a lightbulb moment to me saying that’s where my efforts need to be spent to give these kids the opportunity for educational and lifelong success,” she said.
Early childhood education is focused on providing early systems of support through education and relationships for children. Students who attend ECC qualify to enroll in the program at the preschool based on various risk factors that would put them at risk of not being successful in the K-12 system, such as poverty, being born to teenage parents, or having developmental delays.
“We fill those gaps so when they get to kindergarten, everybody starts from the same place,” she said.
Harris has worked in education for 23 years and for the past seven years she has served as the director of the ECC.
“I got what they call the HeadStart flu,” Harris said. “Once you work for HeadStart, some people just stay forever and I think that’s me.”
The HeadStart program is federally funded with a curriculum that is research-based to emphasize ABCs and 123s as well as the total wellness of the child through fostering relationships and addressing the social and emotional development of the child.
“We really have seen the pendulum shift from straight-forward academic skills to really supporting the child in normal child development,” Harris said.
She said the staff also emphasize the importance of family, understanding that the parents are their child’s first teachers and know their child better than the school staff. Through a partnership with the parents, Harris said the staff creates the foundation for lifelong learning.
“By supporting the child and the family as a whole, we can really close the gap so the child can develop those skills like children who do not have those eligibility factors,” she said.
Throughout her time working in the HeadStart program, Harris said she has learned from the students, families and staff, reinforcing her passion to be a lifelong learner.
One of the joys of working in early childhood has been to see the children’s growth in a short period of time Harris said.
“My favorite part of this is seeing how far a child comes by what skills they gain from the day they walk into our door from the day they leave,” she said. “They’ve grown taller, they know more words, they’re able to express their feelings, they are thinking critically, (and) they have strong relationships with the other students.
“It’s all about those skills that they’ve brought in and they just keep building on them. I think that’s just amazing.”
When she’s not serving students at ECC, Harris works at a small private practice where she does therapy with community members.
This feature is part of a series on principals with the Montrose County School District.
