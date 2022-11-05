Perfect: Scarrys reunite with ’72 Dolphins for 50th anniversary of undefeated season

The 1972 Miami Dolphins have a singular, unique place in the history of the National Football League. Their benchmark is simple: perfection. The only team with an unblemished season record, 17-0.
Last month, the franchise hosted a 50th anniversary of the Perfectos. It was a two-day event celebrating former players, coaches, and family members. It also recalled the seventeen and oh season.
Included in the celebration were the Scarrys: brothers Tom and Jim, and his spouse, Ann Scarry. Patriarch Mike “Mo” Scarry was the defensive line coach for the Dolphins during that year and coached 15 seasons with the franchise, 1970-1985. In doing so, the elder Scarry was part of five Super Bowl teams, winning two (1972-1973).
Jim Scarry, a longtime Montrose educator and coach, was 17 in 1972. The Scarry children attended training camps, games and Super Bowls.
Broadcaster Mike Tirico hosted the recent event at the Hard Rock Hotel-Casino in Miami and 700-plus attended.
When Tirico announced during the introduction, “the only NFL team to go undefeated,” the place went nuts with cheering and applause.
Almost 30 players from the ’72 team attended, wearing suits, or their numbered game jerseys with the distinctive aqua-orange-white colors. Some donned the gold jacket from the Hall of Fame in Canton, O. These teammates are now in their 70s and 80s. Sixteen of the Dolphins have passed as have all seven coaches.
“It was the most amazing experience of my life,” said Scarry of his trip to the reunion. “I had every emotion there is. It’s like living your childhood again. The best part of the evening was watching the joy from handshakes and hugs from the players. This might have been the last time they’re together.”
Few errors, ‘Mo’ Scarry
The ’72 Dolphins were in the middle of a Super Bowl trifecta: they had lost the previous year to Dallas (24-3) and won the title in 1973 with a commanding win over Minnesota, 24-7. Back-to-back Super Bowl wins.
“There was no emotional rah-rah after the Dallas loss. The feeling was, ‘let’s get it done,’” said Scarry, adding, “they were determined.” Hall of Fame coach Don Shula was particularly given to details and planning. “The team just loved the man.”
One narrative expressed during the gala repeatedly, “was how smart the team and coaches were,” said Scarry. “My dad always talked about how prepared they were, how there were no emotional ups and downs. They had absolute faith and trust in one another.”
Pro football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka, one of the stars from the ’72 team, explained to the audience how there were only “eight mental errors all season from the defense. Think about that.” (Penalties, missed assignments, blown pass coverage.)
The “no name defense” was coined by an opposing coach, said Scarry, because most of the defenders were unrecognizable and didn’t go by the names of Butkus, Lilly or “Mean Joe.”
The name, however, stuck and like the Dolphins’ season, was aptly perfect. Maybe not known to most — Manny Fernandez, Bill Stanfill, Vern Den Herder, Nick Buoniconti, Dick Anderson – but nine Dolphins from that season were named all-pro by the Associated Press. “It’s one of those examples where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Scarry.
(Perfectville has but one tenant. Others who have missed: 1976 Raiders, 16-1; 1982 Washington Commanders, 12-1; 1984 San Francisco 49’ers, 18-1; 1985 Chicago Bears, 18-1. Most recently, Tom Brady and the Patriots were undefeated, 16-0, before rolling into Super Bowl in 2008. They left, 16-1, courtesy of Eli Manning and the New York Giants.)
The connection began with Mo Scarry. He was one of the original Cleveland Browns (1946) who played both offense and defense. He snapped the ball to quarterback Otto Graham, blocked for fullback Marion Motley, and called defensive signals coach Paul Brown, all Hall of Famers. He was team captain for two positions – center and nose tackle-linebacker.
One other nifty fact about Mo Scarry: while he was a dominant two-way player for the Browns, he coached football and basketball for Western Reserve University in Cleveland and was raising seven children with spouse, Libby. Now that’s a busy schedule.
Besides his 15-year career with the Dolphins, he also coached defense in Washington and was a scout for Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Dallas.
When Mo Scarry passed in 2012, he was the last surviving member of the original Browns.
Post-Dolphin life
Son Jim Scarry, who graduated in 1978 from Florida State University, signed his first teaching contract at Bishop Moore High School in Orlando, earning $500 for the extra duty of freshmen football.
“I didn’t appreciate it all then. I look back and say, ‘what an accomplishment’ it was to be in professional football in its earliest days, then a successful NFL coach. He (Mo Scarry) has been such an influence on my life.” The elder Scarry once took in a practice and game when Montrose played a Front Range school in the early 2000s.
During the gala, Scarry was able to reconnect with his father’s players, successful men in a post-NFL life.
• Ven Den Herder, 73, returned to his Iowa roots and is a successful farmer.
• Ed Newman, 72, has had a successful career as an attorney and is currently the county court judge in Miami. (His bailiff is another former Dolphin, Tony Nathan, 65.)
• Norm Evans, 80, was brother Tom’s favorite player. Evans and another Scarry brother, Dennis Scarry, organized a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter while he was in high school. At the gala, Evans recalled that story to both Tom and Jim Scarry. The Dolphins hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Oct. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. At halftime, as part of the 50th anniversary, Tom was escorted around the field along with others representing coaches. Miami won the game, 16-10.
• Dick Anderson, 76, is often mentioned as the best player not in the Hall of Fame. He was successful in the investment and insurance professions and elected to two terms in the Florida Senate.
• Bob Heinz, 75, is a retired advertising executive who lives in northern California. He told Jim Scarry, “Mo made me a better husband, a better man and a better father.”
Scarry was “overwhelmed” with these sentiments and nostalgia, he said.
“It’s the best example of who these guys were then and who they are today.”