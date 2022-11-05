Perfect: Scarrys reunite with ’72 Dolphins for 50th anniversary of undefeated season

Brothers Jim and Tom Scarry, left and right, represented their father, Mike ‘Mo’ Scarry, at the Miami Dolphins’ 50th anniversary of their undefeated 1972 season last month. Manny Fernandez was one of the elder Scarry’s defensive linemen. Fernandez, 76, played in three straight Super Bowls, winning two, and was a two-time all-pro selection. (Courtesy photo)

The 1972 Miami Dolphins have a singular, unique place in the history of the National Football League. Their benchmark is simple: perfection. The only team with an unblemished season record, 17-0.

Last month, the franchise hosted a 50th anniversary of the Perfectos. It was a two-day event celebrating former players, coaches, and family members. It also recalled the seventeen and oh season.



