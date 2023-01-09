Perry Will tapped to replace Bob Rankin for Senate District 5

A 19-person committee chose former House District 57 Rep. Perry Will to replace Bob Rankin as state senator for District 5.
Rankin announced in December that he would resign his seat effective Jan. 10, with two more years left in his four year term.
Will, R-New Castle, was selected by a vote of 17-2 over Glenwood Springs attorney Zachary Parsons by the vacancy committee.
Will lost his bid for a second term for House District 57 to Democrat Elizabeth Velasco last November.
Senate District 5 now consists of Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Pitkin and parts of Eagle counties after the 2021 redistricting.
Will is set to be sworn in this Thursday.
"I'm really excited to represent Senate District 5. I'll be the constituents' humble servant. I know all of the reasons people choose to live on the Western Slope and will represent those interests," Will said Monday, Jan. 9.
He also said he has an advantage after serving in the State House. "I'll be able to work with the representatives who represent the counties within my district. That'll give me a leg up."
Will said he is willing to work with Democrats to get things done. "I'll support what makes sense for the district. I'm not an automatic no, if it comes from the other side. I'm not going into this blind, I know exactly what I'm getting into," he said.
House District 54 Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, noted that Will received support from both parties.
“Perry Will is one of a kind and will represent the diverse interests of Senate District 5,” he said.
Soper went on to say that he believes Will will put Western Slope interests first, including standing up for the agriculture industry and protecting water.
“Perry Will will be a great asset to the Senate,” House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, said. “His background in public lands and wildlife management will be critical to the Western Slope.”
In a Dec. 13, 2022 press release, Colorado Senate Republicans announced that the person ultimately appointed to fill the SD5 vacancy will sit on the following committees: Health and Human Services and Business, Labor and Technology for the 74th General Assembly.
