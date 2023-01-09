Perry Will tapped to replace Bob Rankin for Senate District 5

Perry Will, R-Newcastle, will now serve as senator for District 5. (Courtesy photo)

A 19-person committee chose former House District 57 Rep. Perry Will to replace Bob Rankin as state senator for District 5.

Rankin announced in December that he would resign his seat effective Jan. 10, with two more years left in his four year term.



