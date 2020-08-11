The Perseids meteor shower, one of the most prominent showers of the year, is in full swing right now with plenty of meteors visible from Montrose and surrounding areas. It will peak in the early pre-dawn hours of Aug. 12, but will be visible other nights near that date, as well.
The Perseids appear when the Earth passes through debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle. The meteors are seen as “shooting stars,” or bright fireballs that light up as they hit the atmosphere.
“The Perseids are icy and rocky debris from periodic Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Earth once every 133 years or so. Swift-Tuttle last came by the inner solar system in the year 1992,” said Art Trevena, vice president of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society. “But, debris from the comet is spread out over its entire orbital path. When Earth travels through the comet’s orbital path every year, particles shed by Comet Swift-Tuttle during past visits to the inner solar system enter our atmosphere at about 37 miles per second. This causes incandesce, and we see meteors.”
No equipment is necessary to view a meteor shower, save for a comfortable place to sit with a dark, unobscured sky, a beverage and bug spray. While certain phone apps can be helpful in locating constellations and other celestial objects, be sure to turn on a red light filter feature if it’s available and avoid looking at any other sources of light. Once you’ve arrived at a good meteor-spotting location, it will take about 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark, which will make finding meteors easier.
Once everything is settled, the only thing left to do is lean back and watch the show.
“I recommend that people start looking for Perseids after 11 p.m. – that’s the time when the radiant (apparent point of origin of meteors) rises in the northeast,” Trevena said. “The meteor rate (number of meteors seen per hour) tends to increase toward morning twilight, as our part of the Earth rotates into the oncoming stream of comet debris. These meteors are typically sand-sized or finer. But, rarer gravel-sized debris may result in very bright ‘fireball meteors.’”
One of Montrose’s prime stargazing spots is the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, which is known for its dark skies. Although the Perseids radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeast (if you trace all the meteors’ paths backwards, they appear to originate from there), they will be visible all over the sky.
“The Perseid meteors are visible all over the sky to the unaided eye from a dark site. No equipment is necessary, just a reclining chair, bug repellent, and maybe a jacket,” Trevena said. “While the Perseids peak on the night of Aug. 11 to 12 this year, quite a few Perseids will likely be visible through Aug. 14, and a few may be seen as late as August 26.” He also said that with a bright crescent moon in the early morning sky, people can expect to see about 15 to 50 meteors per hour.
The skies are supposed to be clear in the coming days, but in the event of a rainy night, multiple online resources will also be available to watch the shower and learn about the Perseids. Space.com has more information on the Perseids, as well as links to multiple livestreams and webcasts. More information can also be found online.
