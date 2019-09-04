Although it has yet to be applied in Montrose, local authorities spoke out in approval of a new state law that will ban those convicted of felony animal cruelty from owning or caring for pets.
House Bill 1092 was signed into law earlier this year. It requires courts to impose a pet ownership ban of between three and five years on those convicted of felony cruelty charges, including juveniles.
Limited exceptions apply when a treatment provider makes a recommendation concerning pet ownership.
Additionally, the courts are required to order a comprehensive evaluation to determine the causative factors in felonies involving the knowing torture or torment of pet animals.
The law does not apply to farm and ranch working animals.
“I think it is appropriate the court have (the option),” District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller said.
“I think the court probably had the discretion to do this before. If a person was on probation, the court could have banned them from owning pet animals (for instance). I don’t think it’s something we thought about doing, so it’s probably a good idea this has become law.”
The Montrose Animal Shelter typically writes violations under municipal code; such tickets do not entail felonies.
A separate law refined the violation of leaving dogs or cats in hot vehicles, meaning violators are not necessarily cited under state-level felony laws.
Few felony citations have been issued in the city, Animal Services Supervisor Mike Duncan, shelter director, said.
Most of the citations the city issues involve neglect, not abuse.
Duncan said he thinks the new law is a good idea, particularly the provision concerning torture and torment.
“Our municipal judge has prohibited the ownership in the past of pets by people who are habitual offenders or, sometimes, for a very serious offense,” Duncan said.
Municipal Judge Richard Brown has also included anger management provisions in sentencing orders, Duncan said.
When people apply to adopt an animal from the shelter, a background check is conducted and a past cruelty or domestic violence conviction usually precludes the adoption from going forward, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
Hotsenpiller sees only a few pitfalls in the pet ownership ban for felony offenders. He said there could be enforcement issues when the person convicted of the offense lives with others who have pets and who have not violated the law.
But, on the whole, the law is a good step forward, he said.
“By in large, if someone is convicted of felony animal cruelty, it’s totally appropriate, in my opinion, that they should not have or be caring for pets for a three- to five-year period and that the evaluation be done to see if there’s something we can figure out (for treatment),” Hotsenpiller said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
