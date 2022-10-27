pet column lacy the cat

Lacy the cat. 

 (Courtesy photo)

Winston Churchill once said: “I am fond of pigs. Dogs look up to us. Cats look down on us. Pigs treat us as equals.”

The cat in a tree is a common stereotype, and some cats do enjoy being up high, looking down on you from above (and not because we are snobbish). However, there are many felines who prefer otherwise.



