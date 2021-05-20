Pet food donation center to open at Sharing Ministries Friday

The Colorado Pet Pantry will be collaborating with Montrose Sharing Ministries this Friday to provide pet food for community pet owners.
Pet food distribution will take place from 9:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21 to support the Montrose community with a monthly food distribution.
The pet pantry and Sharing Ministries are asking for volunteers to help during the Friday event. Community members can sign up at coloradopetpantry.org to receive pet food for spayed and neutered pets.
“We are really looking forward to collaborating with Sharing Ministries and providing pet food during their distribution, and supporting the Montrose community with a monthly distribution,” said Kylie Caraher, Western Slope regional manager for the CPP.
The Colorado Pet Pantry is a non-profit organization dedicated to temporarily feeding Colorado pets and allowing families to “increase their ability to care for pets with the goal of keeping them out of shelters and with their families,” according to its mission statement.
The organization began in 2013 and has gradually expanded monthly donations to designated partners in each city where it provides food for pets. As of 2020, the nonprofit was the largest organization of its kind in the United States and currently distributes monthly pet food to 63 pet food banks in 19 Colorado counties.
The CPP also assists 90 animal rescue shelters with food and supplies and is now expanding services to Montrose.
“We partner and distribute directly out of ‘human’ food banks because they have an established relationship with the neighborhood, we can leverage their administrative processes and their buildings, and the availability of pet food helps to ensure that the already limited ‘human’ food is reserved for the humans and the pets receive balanced meals,” the company’s website states.
The company hopes to help families in need provide for their pets without having to sacrifice their own well-being, according to provided information.
Montrose residents can pick up food for their dogs and cats on the Friday before the third Saturday of each month at 49 N. First St. from 9:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Again, residents can sign up to volunteer at coloradopetpantry.org.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.