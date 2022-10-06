Petition made to state supreme court after verdict in Norwood child deaths upheld

Makayla Roberts and Hannah Marshall died at a Norwood farm in 2017. One of five people convicted in their deaths now hopes the state supreme court will review his case after the Colorado Court of Appeals upheld his conviction. (Courtesy photo/San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)

With his appeal denied, Ashford Archer is looking toward the Colorado Supreme Court to overturn his convictions in the deaths of two young girls.

Archer was one of five traveling religious sect members to be charged and ultimately convicted in the deaths of Hannah Marshall, 8, and her sister, Makayla Roberts, 10, in 2017.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

