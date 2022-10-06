Petition made to state supreme court after verdict in Norwood child deaths upheld

With his appeal denied, Ashford Archer is looking toward the Colorado Supreme Court to overturn his convictions in the deaths of two young girls.
Archer was one of five traveling religious sect members to be charged and ultimately convicted in the deaths of Hannah Marshall, 8, and her sister, Makayla Roberts, 10, in 2017.
In August, Archer filed a petition asking the Colorado Supreme Court to review an appeals court’s finding that his conviction for child abuse resulting in death should stand.
Archer, described as a leader of the religious group, traveled into Colorado in May of 2017, where he and the sect met Norwood farm owner Frederick “Alec” Blair. They moved onto Blair’s property and began preparing for an apocalyptic event.
According to previous testimony, Hannah and Makayla lived out of their mother’s car for a period before Archer revealed their presence to Blair. Ultimately, sect leader Madani Ceus banished the girls to the vehicle permanently, decreeing they were impure. Ceus also eventually decreed they could not be fed anything she had prepared.
At some point during that summer, she and the other group members moved to another part of the property to further prepare for a cataclysmic event.
Prosecutors said the last time anyone actively provided food to the girls was on or about July 20, 2017, when Blair and the children’s mother, Nashika Bramble, brought them food from a Telluride charity. Thereafter, group members reportedly were ordered to stay on the property. They did not provide food to the girls, even though, prosecutors said, they were within earshot of the car and pounds of dry goods were found on the property when law enforcement arrived in September.
Blair’s increasingly erratic behavior and maltreatment of his beloved dog prompted worry among his friends, who alerted his father. When the man came to check on Blair in September 2017, he learned the children were dead in the car. Blair’s father contacted authorities.
The condition of the girls’ bodies precluded a definitive cause of death, however, pathologists said it was likely thirst, starvation or overheating, or a combination of those causes.
At Archer’s district court trial in 2019, prosecutors — over defense objections — introduced forensic hair follicle analysis in an attempt to bolster those findings.
Archer’s defense team preserved that objection for appeal and, at trial, moved for a judgment of acquittal, as well as for a mistrial.
These were denied and Archer was convicted of two counts of fatal child abuse and one count of accessory to a crime — the latter, for helping Blair conceal the car. He was later sentenced to 24 years in prison and is now housed at Fremont Correctional Facility. Now 55, Archer won’t be eligible for parole until 2028.
In his 2020 appeal, Archer’s defense argued that he was convicted on insufficient evidence and that the trial court was wrong to allow the disputed forensic hair follicle analysis. Archer’s team also argued that hearsay statements attributed to Ceus shouldn’t have been admitted.
The errors amounted to a violation of Archer’s due process rights, his attorneys argued.
The appeal also contended prosecutors failed to prove Archer had a statutory duty of care to the girls, or that he had acted in a knowing and reckless manner.
The Colorado Court of Appeals in its July 7 order disagreed.
“Although Archer himself did not physically mistreat the victims, we conclude that his active participation in the decision-making process that led to their deaths was sufficient to support his convictions,” the three-judge appellate panel wrote, in letting his conviction stand.
The trial court was proper to deny the motion for acquittal, because prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence for the jury to find Archer guilty, the appeals court order says.
The standard of review considers whether the evidence presented was sufficient to convince a rational juror of guilt, not what the appellate judges themselves would or would not have decided: “we do not act as a 13th juror,” they wrote in the order.
Although Archer argued that he could not be convicted of child abuse as Colorado law defines it because he didn’t take action to injure the girls, and had no relationship with them that required him to save them from the neglect of others, the appeals court didn’t see it that way.
The prosecution put forth evidence that even though Archer wasn’t the father of either girl, he hadn’t only failed to intervene, but “to the contrary, he engaged in affirmative acts of mistreatment,” per the order. That, said the judges, made the nature of his relationship with the children irrelevant.
The judges noted that although Ceus was the sect leader, Archer was a member of its inner circle and was part of council meetings where collective decisions were made. His own actions were part of why Ceus banished Hannah and Makayla to the vehicle to stay permanently before the group as a whole moved to another part of the farm, “leaving the victims to die.”
Further, despite Archer’s argument that the law didn’t impose a duty of rescue, and even if he hadn’t contributed to the conditions that caused the children to die, “there was ample evidence at trial showing that he was far more than an innocent bystander,” the order states.
Archer, the order said, admitted to investigators that Makayla and Hannah were put in the car as punishment and that he was a group leader: “Under these circumstances, whether Archer had a formal familial relationship with the victims is beside the point. He was responsible, along with all the other adults, for the well-being of those children who were in the group’s care.”
The appeals court further found sufficient evidence to establish Archer’s conduct was knowing or reckless, as the child abuse law requires: “Knowing” doesn’t require a person to be aware that his conduct will cause serious bodily injury, but rather, to knowingly commit child abuse means he is aware of the conduct he is engaging in with a child.
“Reckless” meant that Archer only needed to consciously disregard a substantial and unjustifiable risk that exposes a child to injury. Despite knowing Makayla and Hannah had been confined to a car during the heat of summer and left without food or water, Archer did nothing to help them, even though he was aware of the substantial risk that they would die, the appeals court also found.
Nor did the trial court abuse its broad discretion by allowing expert testimony concerning isotopic hair follicle analysis by IsoForensics Inc. The testimony was allowed after a two-day hearing found isotopic analysis of the hair was sufficiently supported by underlying scientific principles.
During the trial, one of the expert witnesses raised concerns about the possibility of a contaminated sample; because of that, that particular sample was excluded. Because questions remained about the integrity of iso-forensic data, the court held an in-camera (in chambers) hearing, which affirmed excluding the disputed sample, but also affirmed allowing another.
“We conclude the court’s ruling was well within its broad discretion,” the Court of Appeals said — in fact, the district court “went to great lengths” to determine admissibility after concerns were raised at trial.
The appellate judges also said the trial court didn’t abuse its discretion in allowing hearsay statements attributed to Ceus: That Makayla was “impure” because she wasn’t working on her past life; that Makayla wasn’t allowed to drink water from a waterfall during a group outing, and that neither she nor Hannah could be fed from the group’s special food supply.
Prosecutors had offered sufficient proof to admit the statements and the trial court didn’t err by allowing them into evidence, per the appeals court order.
Archer maintains his conviction was wrongful. The Colorado Supreme Court has not yet decided whether to take up his petition for review; the decision to hear a petition can take up to six months.
Other defendants also appeal
Three others convicted in Hannah and Makayla’s deaths have appealed to the Court of Appeals; these appeals are pending.
• Ceus, also known by the group as Yahweh or Ama, was acquitted of murder but convicted of child abuse resulting in death. At sentencing in 2020, she denied having been the sect leader, and her sister said Ceus was incapable of harming others. The judge said Ceus had played God with the children’s lives and sentenced her to 64 years in prison.
An answer brief to Ceus’ appeal is due Jan. 10, 2023.
• An appeal for Bramble, who is serving life for two counts of first-degree murder, hasn’t yet been assigned to a court division; the assignment could happen in December, according to information from the Colorado Judicial Branch.
• Sect member Ika Eden was convicted last year of child abuse resulting in death and was sentenced to 96 years in prison.
Ika Eden, who uses both names as one, represented herself after she was deemed restored to legal competency; she was the only defendant not tried in the 7th Judicial District.
At trial, she told jurors what happened in Norwood had been ordained. At sentencing, she portrayed the little girls as evil spirits and said she and her codefendants “need to be exonerated,” although she didn’t know how that would take place.
The sentencing judge called Ika Eden reckless, said she had no remorse, and “simply chose to let these girls die.”
Ika Eden is also appealing her conviction, according to Colorado Judicial. An opening brief is due Nov. 10.
• Blair is serving a 12-year term after pleading guilty to being an accessory to a crime. Fatal child abuse charges were dropped under his plea agreement, which required Blair to testify against other group members. The agreement largely precludes him from appealing.
Blair encountered the Ceus sect at a Grand Junction truck stop in May of 2017 at a time when he was spiritually seeking. He invited them to move onto his farm in Norwood and rose through the ranks of the group, which gave him the title “Ra,” the name of the Egyptian sun god.
At his 2019 sentencing hearing, Blair apologized for not doing enough to save the children and for helping Archer cover up the car in which they died. He also apologized to the dead victims and said he was still in shock that he became involved in events leading to their demise.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.