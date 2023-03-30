Petition questions superintendent’s performance, alleges cases of toxic environment

A petition calling for the resignation of Montrose County School District (MCSD) superintendent has opened up a window into a collection of events that have caused some community members to lose faith in the district’s leadership, while also illustrating a general disconnect between Montrose and Olathe communities.
While the petition is being circulated around the community, in coffee shops and other local areas, the online version had garnered a little over 500 signatures as of March 30.
Dubbed The Vote of No Confidence for Montrose County School District Superintendent, the petition was uploaded to change.org on March 22 and has since been shared across social media sites such as Facebook.
Comments associated with the petition on change.org share various reasons for signing. One individual calls the superintendent a “dictator” while a second comment says Stephenson has created “a hostile environment.”
“The Superintendent has not put our children first and hasn’t backed the staff when they needed support,” another comment read. “Our district needs to reflect the community values of the parents and be more transparent with capital spending and why the administration staffing levels have increased under her management.”
MCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson, however, disagrees with this view.
“When staff, students, and community all reach out to me and to others for our help and they’re reporting a hostile environment, it’s our duty and responsibility to investigate and to act,” Stephenson said. “And that’s exactly what we’ve done.”
A case of misconduct
Kena Iversen said there were two situations when she tried to contact the superintendent directly for help with issues students were facing. In both cases, Iversen said she did not get a response from Stephenson.
Last fall a teacher was fired due to alleged sexual misconduct with students. In early 2022 the teacher, Marc Alton, allegedly made multiple inappropriate comments to students at Olathe Middle/High School where he worked.
Stephenson wrote a recommendation to the district’s Board of Education (BOE) May 10, 2022 to dismiss Alton, but the teacher was not officially let go until Nov. 8, 2022.
“Dr. Stephenson and I worked on this case from approximately February 2022 until November 2022. It was extremely time consuming, but it couldn’t have been done without the help and support of the (Iversen) family and Dr. Stephenson’s strength and strong conviction to do what’s right to keep our kids safe,” MCSD Director of Human Resources for the school district Michelle Pottorff wrote to the Press.
“It was also very costly — it’s not easy nor cheap to dismiss a tenured teacher," Pottorff continued. "Carrie could have easily said, pay him off and enter into a separation agreement. That was never on the table with Carrie.”
Iversen said she tried to call Stephenson regarding this issue but would either be sent to voicemail or receive the superintendent’s receptionist, and then the state got involved. Iverson said that during the court case that lasted for nearly a year, Alton still worked for the district, just at a different school.
Before this incident last school year, Alton had two prior cases on his record. Stephenson stated in her letter to BOE that Alton “engaged in a pattern of repeated inappropriate and insubordinate conduct over the course of his employment with the District.”
The earliest recorded case is in 2013, when Alton played an inappropriate video to his class. According to Stephenson’s letter “Mr. Alton was reprimanded for showing his poor judgment in showing the video and directed not to engage in further misconduct.”
In 2016 Alton allegedly made inappropriate comments to multiple female students on frequent occasions. After these comments, Alton was given another letter of reprimand.
The State of Colorado case between MCSD versus Alton ended Oct. 31, 2022, when an administrative law judge recommended that he be dismissed from the district, listing insubordination, neglect of duty, incompetence and other good and just cause.
“It needs to stop now before it continues on with our — with any other children,” said Iversen, referring to the case.
“We do everything we can to keep kids safe, to communicate to those individuals that it’s important to communicate with,” said Stephenson.
The superintendent continued, “The parents never reached out to me directly, so this all went through our human resources department and so I worked closely with the human resources department on this issue.”
Parents feel lack of resolution for ‘dummy’ camera incident
During the 2021-2022 school year there was a separate incident that brought concern to parents like Iversen who have children that attend Olathe Middle School.
The school reported that students found a security camera placed in the school girls’ locker room in late September 2021.
While there is no clear date on when the camera was placed inside the locker room, Matt Jenkins, public information officer for the school district, said it was a matter of “hours” between when parents and faculty were made aware of the situation to when it was taken down.
Jenkins said the moment building leadership was notified, the team investigated the issue.
“And it had never been turned on,” added school board President Sarah Fishering, “to my recollection.”
Iversen told the Press that as a parent she was told two separate things: the district was not aware of the camera and that they were aware but the camera was never turned on. Iversen said yet again, she and other parents attempted to contact the superintendent with no response.
The first people you think of aside from the principal when you have a concern is the superintendent, stated Iversen. Iversen also remarked that some parents contacted the police, stating there would be lawsuits if not taken down.
Olathe Police Department Chief Frank Rodriguez told the Press that the department was not involved in this case and said it was handled by the school district and school resource officer. The chief stated that with calls such as this one, it is common for the school resource officer to take it. Rodriguez, who has been Olathe police chief for almost three months, did not work for the department at the time of the incident.
Jenkins said it was school leadership working with the insulation company that corrected the error. A past Daily Press article about the matter says: “the camera was not connected to power and did not record any tape.” The school told the Press then that it was an incorrect blueprint that led to someone placing the camera on the inside of the girls locker room.
“It could have been up there a matter of months and nobody knows,” said Iversen, claiming that there was an email sent out to families calling the camera a mistake.
The superintendent stated she did not recall how parents were notified: “I would have to look back at my notes for that … It was a while ago.”
The fireball that started the petition
While this vote of no confidence petition may appear unexpected to some, others recognize that this build-up of frustration has been trickling into places such as school board meetings for weeks.
During public comment at the two school board meetings this month, families of students and staff, as well as faculty, stood up to address the board. Issues brought up during these sessions include a lack of support for special education staff and students and under-appreciation for educators.
Many of these comments were discussed during the same meeting that Stephenson introduced possible changes to the district’s dress code policy.
“These are the situations in the county that need to be addressed, not the dress code,” said Iversen.
Israel Combs, whose wife works at Olathe Elementary School, was one of many people who brought up concern for the resignation of the school’s principal.
The resignation of beloved OES principal Beth Kusar is referred to by Iversen as the “fireball” that started an increase of upset community members and the creation of the petition. While parents have not been happy for the last couple of years, said Iversen, when Kusar put in her resignation it shocked many parents in Olathe.
Kusar became OES principal in 2020. On Feb. 27 Kusar sent out her official letter of resignation, which stated plans of finishing out the school year and leaving in early June.
“Unfortunately it became necessary to put her on administrative leave for the rest of the year,” Stephenson said. “That (administrative leave) was pursuant to our staff code of conduct policy.”
“Which is grounded in board policy,” added Jenkins.
Kristi Scheibler, a parent in support of the petition, told the Press: “I wish that these people (staff members) could speak out for themselves, but because they still want jobs they’re afraid to speak out, because they could potentially lose or be pushed out as Beth was.”
Scheibler also asserts that Kusar was pushed out of her position, stating that just because people may disagree does not mean staff members should be written off for these differing beliefs.
“Beth Kusar was not forced to resign. Beth Kusar was not pushed to resign. Beth Kusar, in my conversations with her, came to that decision based on the feedback she was receiving, and I believe. ... her letter also indicated that she felt that this was not the right position for her,” said Stephenson. “But she was absolutely not forced to resign.”
Both Iversen and Scheibler heard that Kusar was escorted off the school’s premises recently.
“There is a lot of misinformation about law enforcement being involved in this situation,” said Stephenson. “I can absolutely tell you that there was no law enforcement escort of Beth Kusar from the building.”
A deep-rooted issue between Olathe residents and administration
Iversen says many people forget that Olathe and Montrose are part of the same district, claiming MCSD uses Olathe for their statistics but refers to them as “rednecks."
“Our wins are the district wins,” Iversen said in response to this view.
“I’m invested in this community,” said Stephenson. “I want to express how much I value making sure all of our students and our staff and our parents have a voice and they feel heard. It’s important for all people to feel that way, not just the ones that are the loudest.”
Scheibler told the press that if things don’t change she has already considered pulling her child out of the school district.
“I don’t want to. I would really like to see Beth be put back in there,” she said. “I really would like to see that superintendent out of there, and I would like to have somebody come in who is willing to rethink things.”
Iversen expressed that anyone who feels there is an injustice has a voice, and anyone, whether a grandparent, parent, or staff member can sign the petition without being fearful. She encourages people to not sign anonymously in order to prove they are in the county, stating it makes a bigger impact.
Iverson plans to bring this petition to the next school board meeting.
“Tyranny is not allowed in Montrose county in my opinion,” concluded Iversen.
Fishering told the Press: “If the board felt that we had the wrong person in the position of superintendent, she wouldn’t be the superintendent anymore. The board is confident in the superintendent, and we are happy to keep her in her position.”
Previously Stephenson was executive director of school leadership for Douglas County School District, where she held multiple positions for the majority of her career. She has been superintendent for Montrose County School District, where she graduated high school, since July 2020.
“I’ve been receiving great feedback about Dr. Stephenson since we hired her. It’s only recently that I’ve received some more negative feedback,” said Fishering.
Kusar and other MCSD staff members did not respond to a request for public comment.