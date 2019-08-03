Those interested in being involved with the school district will soon have their opportunity.

Starting Aug. 7, petitions for Montrose County School District RE-1J Board Director Positions will be available at the district office, 930 Colorado Ave. The last day to return the etitions is 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.

Petitions must have 50 certified signatures for the candidate to be placed on the ballot. These positions are limited to two consecutive terms. Elections are held during odd-numbered years.

The director districts that are up for the Nov. 5 elections are: District B, District D and District F. These are four-year term positions.

District B is currently represented by Jacob Suppes, District D by Tom West and District F by Phoebe Benziger. Both West and Benziger have hit their term limit and cannot run again.

The director district up for the November election, which has a two year term, is District G. This district is currently represented by Stephen Bush.

Fore more information, contact Laurie Laird at 970-252-7902 or laurie.laird@mcsd.org.

