Those interested in being involved with the school district will soon have their opportunity.
Starting Aug. 7, petitions for Montrose County School District RE-1J Board Director Positions will be available at the district office, 930 Colorado Ave. The last day to return the etitions is 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Petitions must have 50 certified signatures for the candidate to be placed on the ballot. These positions are limited to two consecutive terms. Elections are held during odd-numbered years.
The director districts that are up for the Nov. 5 elections are: District B, District D and District F. These are four-year term positions.
District B is currently represented by Jacob Suppes, District D by Tom West and District F by Phoebe Benziger. Both West and Benziger have hit their term limit and cannot run again.
The director district up for the November election, which has a two year term, is District G. This district is currently represented by Stephen Bush.
Fore more information, contact Laurie Laird at 970-252-7902 or laurie.laird@mcsd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.