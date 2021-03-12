The City of Montrose announced in a press release that Phase I of the Uncompahgre River Improvements Project near North Ninth Street is complete and open to the public. The project was completed under budget, ahead of schedule and injury-free.
Construction of the project started last fall and included the stabilization of riverbanks, restoration of a more natural stream system, improvement of aquatic and riparian habitats, and improvement of river access and fishing opportunities for the public.
The project was made possible through a partnership with the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority and with the assistance of $784,000 in grants received from the Colorado Water Conservation Board and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
“We are excited to bring this new recreational and fishing asset online for our residents,” City Engineer Scott Murphy said.
“We feel that it will be a great complement to the recently-completed GOCO Connect Trail, and it further expands our collection of great outdoor amenities right here in town.”
Mayfly Outdoors helped with the project by donating its 41-acre land located within the development area.
The city will hold a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the project, scheduled for Thursday, April 22 at 1p.m.
The live ceremony can be viewed online at the City of Montrose’s Facebook page.
Any questions regarding the project may be directed to City Engineer Scott Murphy at 970-901-1792.
