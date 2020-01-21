In 2015, Andrew Brough was trying to recover from a life of heroin, alcohol or “anything I could get my hands on” when he first spotted the Phoenix Gym in Denver.
At the time, he was sober for about two weeks while staying in a treatment facility that happened to be across the street from the gym. After a conversation about The Phoenix with another person also in rehab, Brough decided to give it a shot.
Now, five years later, he credits The Phoenix Gym with helping him become sober.
“I didn’t realize this at the time but I wanted to be apart of something. I had felt so isolated and alone for so long because of my addiction,” said Brough, who’s now a program development lead for The Phoenix Gym, which provides free classes to those in recovery from substance abuse disorder.
Brough said he also took part in 12-step programs and counseling sessions, but most of his gratitude is toward The Phoenix workers who allowed him to volunteer at the gym.
“They were able to see some value in me before I was able to see value in myself,” he said. “... At the time (volunteering) I thought I was helping them but then I realized ultimately, they were helping me.”
The Phoenix Gym concept launched in 2006 and since that time has helped more than 26,000 people nationwide “rise from the ashes” — including both those in recovery from addiction, as well as those who are supporting people in recovery.
The gym made its way to Montrose last year.
On alternating weeks, Yoga House and CrossFit Agoge have hosted a weekly class for about a year for those in recovery; those who wish to avoid addiction, and those who want to support a loved one.
Participants must agree to The Phoenix’s code of conduct and pledge they have spent at least the last 48 hours clean and sober. (Space constraints may apply; availability is first come, first-served.)
Although it has been around since February 2019, the idea of expanding The Phoenix Gym in the region is in the works, said David Gann, who’s with the local board of directors.
“I don’t see us growing anything brick and mortar,” Gann said. “But, as a whole, it has grown significantly.”
He said The Phoenix, which is also looking at a nationwide expansion, has worked wonders so far with residents, which has led to discussion to see what nearby communities could also benefit from the program.
As part of being a program development lead, Brough was brought in last week to see how to refine The Phoenix Gym. Gann and Brough both explained that the idea is to perhaps expand current classes and try to reach out to different segments of the community that aren’t aware of the gym.
Gann said he and Brough also talked with The Center of Mental Health in Gunnison and Western Colorado University officials about expanding The Phoenix programing there.
This outreach is part of a program that has shown to be beneficial.
Brough said the gym polls those who have been with The Phoenix after three months, six months and one year. In the initial period, attendees that worked out regularly, around 80 percent of them had remained sober during that three-month period, he said.
But sobriety isn’t the only aspect that’s measure, Brough said. Additional questions ask about their quality of life, self-esteem and other mental components.
Brough, however, said polling for such statistics doesn’t fully encompass someone’s path in recovery.
“Metrics in the world of sobriety and recovery are a very slippery slope,” he said.
Gann said no community escapes problems with addiction with some stories of dependency ending tragically. However, such disease can be recovered from, he added.
“There are so many great success stories like Andrew’s and so many others,” Gann said. “There are ways to navigate through this difficult time in your life.”
The gym’s success, both locally and nationwide, isn’t solely based on the physical component alone but it’s held in a room of individuals who have similar stories of addiction, said Gann.
“There is no shame. There is no guilt. There is no finger pointing,” he said. “You’re accepted. Everybody’s got your back.”
“We want to break down that stigma around addiction,” Brough said. “We’re trying to show that hopeful side of what recovery and struggle with substance abuse can look like.”
Yoga House classes are at 5:30 p.m., at 207 E. Main St. These occur the first and third Wednesday each month. CrossFit Agoge classes start at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays at 475 Water Ave.
