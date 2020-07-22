I remember back several years ago, working in a local kitchen, how the phrase vinegar and love was coined. I was making a batch of soup, the type of which escapes my recollection now, and asked one of my fellow kitchen pirates to taste it.
On tasting it, his response was “That’s (expletive omitted) delicious, what did you put in it?” to which I replied, “Vinegar and love.” And thus, was a catchphrase born. From then on, anytime I was asked what had gone into a dish of my creation, the answer was always “Vinegar and love”, even if sometimes, vinegar was not actually involved.
I have always loved to use acidity in my cooking, be it from citrus, or vinegar. The depth of flavor a simple tablespoon or two can add to a dish is amazing, salads are all the better with a well-made vinaigrette. Vinegar is also responsible for one of my favorite things in life: pickles. And certainly not just the kind we put on a good burger.
Vinegar has long been used in cooking, dating back as early as 3000 B.C., and seeing widespread use throughout the ancient civilizations of the world. Its use as an effective preservative was not lost on our ancient brethren, and many, if not most, cultures began to pickle items widely available to them. Nearly every region has certain pickled dishes for which they are known, be it the pickled herring of Scandinavia, the pickled eggs that originated in Great Britain, the okra we see in the southern United States, or the jalapenos we all love on nachos, hailing from Mexico.
Brining our food produces a similar result as pickling (think sauerkraut, for example, which is salt brined and fermented, rather than acid cured), but the process typically takes longer, as brine curing often includes fermentation time.
The acid in vinegar can preserve food, and incorporate serious flavor very quickly, for some foods as quickly as 30 minutes. I love making quick pickled red onions to add to a rich shredded pork sandwich, or a vinegar-based cabbage slaw to top a flame roasted carne asada taco. Pickled watermelon with feta cheese is a lite refreshing treat in the summertime, as are quick pickles made with cucumbers and dill fresh from the garden.
The art of pickling, at its essence, is surprisingly simple. The main ingredients needed, vinegar, salt, and sugar, are staples in any kitchen. With basic ratios, one can change the type of vinegar used, add seasonings or other ingredients to alter the flavor of your main “pickle.”
And you can pickle anything! The possibilities become endless. For example, pickling red onions with a white wine vinegar base is great, but try adding coriander, peppercorns, bay leaf and a dried chile pepper. Or perhaps you want to make an Asian inspired slaw. Rice wine vinegar with a touch of sesame oil, some ginger, garlic, red pepper flakes and a dash of soy sauce is a winner.
And then there is my personal favorite: pickled avocados. I add them to salads. I eat them on tacos. I put them on top of my omelet in the morning. I won't’ even deny that I eat them straight out of the jar. With a little creativity, a good base recipe and some great produce (I fully recommend locally sourced when it's available), you can create your own favorites, and add a little vinegar and love to your favorite meal!
Lacey spent more than years cooking professionally in Montrose. She now works front of house at Colorado Boy Pizzeria and Brewery.
