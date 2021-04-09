Pilot program points way to tackling student homelessness

The numbers are grim. According to federal definitions, 221 students in the Montrose County School District are homeless — all while consistent housing is a foundation for overall stability, well-being and success.
The school district, with Housing Resources of Western Colorado and Hilltop Community Resources, now have two years to try a two-pronged approach to making a dent in student homelessness. The entities are launching a pilot project that will help house five families in the next two years, while providing wraparound support services to ensure future success. They recently received $63,000 in funding for the Next Step 2-Gen Rapid Rehousing program, through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and Colorado Division of Housing’s Office of Homeless Initiatives — the first such grant to be awarded in Montrose.
The program addresses both the needs of kids and their parents — hence, 2-Gen, or two generations — and will start small as a test run.
“Housing is such a crisis. We did not want to take on so many people and have them not be successful,” Housing Resources Community Building and Engagement Director Abbie Brewer said Wednesday. Accordingly, the partners decided to start with two families the first year and three more the second.
“We went for a reasonable number to show it can be duplicated,” Brewer said.
“It’s a two-generation model, meaning we are supporting both the parents and the child or student identified by the school district, so parents receive family navigation, which is really family-development work,” Hilltop Director of Regional Services Josie Anders-Mize said.
“It is the first Rapid Rehousing grant awarded to Montrose,” said Marisa Felix-Campbell, marketing, communications and fundraising director for Housing Resources. “We know it is so needed, especially with the 221 children identified as homeless. That’s tragic itself.”
The school district finds the number of homeless students worrisome, spokesman Matt Jenkins said.
“We wish that number was zero. We understand the reality for many of our families. We’re hopeful for an economic recovery, but our families have been impacted financially,” he said.
“We are hopeful we can get help to the families that need aid. … We’re grateful for the help and hope that we can expand the help that we provide our families,” Jenkins added.
Although homelessness among students tends to hover around the 221-mark, the number did edge up slightly over the last year.
What the partners envision is a program that can be successful in the long run and even duplicated.
How it worksThe school district will use federal standards defined under the McKinney-Vento Act to help identify potential households for the initial aid. (The district does not actually select the children and families for the program, but conducts verification of status consistent with federal rules.) Housing Resources of Western Colorado will administer the pilot program and help the families and children secure safe, affordable housing. Each family is to develop a plan for achieving financial and housing goals by working with a Housing and Urban Development housing counselor through Housing Resources. The counselor will provide coaching and advice on budget, savings and improving credit.
“We’ll provide kind of a navigation service and work with landlords directly to find them a house and then pay up to 24 months or assist them with their needs while they’re doing case-management with Hilltop Resources and working to overall improve their lives,” Brewer said.
“Because DOLA does have some goals and parameters around the funding, if families stay engaged, they can receive rental assistance for up to 24 months,” Anders-Mize said. “That’s a big incentive for families to stay engaged in services so they can have that stability and that help for two years, and ideally be able to move forward and afford their rent or whatever the next step in housing they choose to move onto.”
Hilltop is providing case managers and family navigators to meet regularly with the families and accompany them to appointments as needed. It will be using an evidence-based screening tool, Colorado Family Services Assessment 2.0, to help parents increase success with employment, parenting, finances, health, food and basic needs.The navigator helps prepare family members to find employment and assists in connecting adults in the family with what’s necessary for that, such as clothing, classes and certification.
Hilltop will also assess the family’s child care situation to make sure it is adequate and safe.
“If lack of child care is a barrier to the parent being able to work, which is then impacting their ability to afford housing, then we want to address that barrier,” Anders-Mize said.
The school district will be working with the families in the pilot program to keep at least 80% of the students maintaining attendance rates of 85% or more, and to making sure 80% or more earn at least a C average.
The school district will be using a McKinney-Vento liaison to assist in gathering metrics for kids enrolled in the Rapid Rehousing pilot program and will bring their case to the Western Coordinated Entry Committee for prioritization, evaluation and combined resource analysis.
According to provided information, the current prioritization is:
• Vulnerable to or victimized by trafficking or sex work;
• Vulnerability to illness or death;
• Significant challenges or functional impairments, including physical, mental development or behavior health disabilities;
• Other factors determined by the community that are based on severity of needs;
• High utilization of crisis or emergency services based on need;
• The extent to which people, especially youth and children are unsheltered;
• Risk of continued homelessness;
“Stable housing is a foundation of childhood development as children need dependable structure in their lives to learn and grow,” said Superintendent Carrie Stephenson, Ph.D., in a news release announcing the grant.
“Montrose County School District supports every effort to provide our economically disadvantaged families with housing resources that support student livelihood and learning.”
Once the family is prioritized by the CES, a hand-off to Hilltop will be scheduled with the family.
“It’s a lot of boots on the ground, making sure everyone is talking, everyone knows what’s going on,” Felix-Campbell said. “ … Housing is really the foundation for other things, such as nutrition and education.”
Again, the intention is to make sure the program is sustainable before rolling it out on a wider scale.
“It really is wraparound services with that family and meeting them where they are at so they can get to that next level,” Brewer said.
“We would love to be able to provide that resource for all our families,” Jenkins said. “Unfortunately, we can’t. It’s a pilot program through DOLA. We are hopeful we can do a great job with that program and expand it.
“Stable housing is a bedrock of stability in your life, whether for your learning, for your mental health, or whatever aspect of life you want to look at. Kids have to have structure and stability in order to learn and to grow.”
The program is expected to begin mid-month or in early May.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the Colorado Department of Housing, Hilltop Community Resources and the school district. There will probably be other agencies this collaboration will reach out to. It’s going to be a community effort and hopefully, we will prove it can be done and more families can be served,” Felix-Campbell said.
Success would take the form of all the families staying engaged for the full 24 months and being able to maintain safe, stable housing after, Anders-Mize said.
“It is a pilot, so we’re hoping starting small could possibly lead to future funding. Hopefully, in the future, we can serve more families.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
