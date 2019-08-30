On Aug. 21, 19-year-old Troy Rubalcaba thought he was going to die: While on a job with his brother, bees stung him multiple times, sending him into severe anaphylactic shock. But he survived, thanks in part to a quick-thinking pilot who landed Delta County Memorial Hospital’s helicopter in the middle of the road, plus the actions of the hospital’s emergency department and Delta’s fire department.
Rubalcaba went into severe shock after the bees stung him while he was working in the mountains an hour and a half outside Glenwood with his brother, Raul Rubalcaba.
Due to poor cell phone service the helicopter pilot emailed the hospital stating that there was a passenger having a reaction and that his throat was closing. The hospital didn’t have a way to communicate back to the pilot and had to get in touch through the air traffic controller at the airport.
“We notified the air traffic controllers that we had the fire department closing the road so that they could land the helicopter at the hospital,” said Karen Lyons, the director of Trauma/Emergency/ICU Services at DCMH. “We didn’t know how big their helicopter was and if our pad could accommodate, but we all knew the urgency of the situation and that Rubalcaba needed help immediately.”
The helicopter was able to safely land in the road in front of Urgent Care on Stafford Road in Delta and the emergency department team was outside waiting for the patient to arrive. Once they landed, Lyons said the emergency department members began live-saving treatments.
“It’s like they really care,” Raul Rubalcaba said.
The brothers work for Colt I & E, LLC based out of Texas and travel around the country to work. Troy Rubalcaba said that he normally keeps his EpiPen on him, but this time he left it at home.
“There was a beehive where my brother and I were working, but I didn’t see it,” he said. “I fell down next to it and that’s when they started stinging me. I thought I was going to die. My throat started to close.”
Raul Rubalcaba was the one carrying the radio and immediately called for help when he saw that his brother shaking, going into anaphylactic shock.
“I am more than happy that my brother was there (to help call it in),” Troy Rubalcaba said.
He experienced a similar emergency once before, in Florida, where he went into anaphylactic shock while on the job.
The brothers are now headed to South Carolina for work and hope that this trip will be hospital-free.
Although a harrowing day for the Rubalcaba brothers, the fast response time and team work shown by the hospital, air traffic control and the fire department saved a life.
“Rubalcaba is now stable and will be discharged home from the ED,” said Lyons. “All in a day’s work at a rural emergency department.”
Jacque Davis works in the marketing department at Delta County Memorial Hospital. The above submission has been edited.
