A pilot, who on the morning of Jan. 2 declared an emergency over the radio that his aircraft was going down west of Montrose, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries and was able to be transported to his home-base airport east of Delta.
Randy Boykin, 63, declared the emergency before he landed his 2010 Zenith CH 750 on the Uncompahgre Plateau. He was the sole occupant in the aircraft, according to a press release from Montrose County.
Another private aircraft heard the radio communication and flew over the area to locate the downed aircraft, which the second pilot found upside down in the snow. The second pilot got into radio communication with Boykin and provided rough coordinates of the downed aircraft.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse members and members of the Montrose Fire Protection District responded to the area to attempt to locate the downed aircraft with snowmobiles and a side-by-side with snow tracks.
Care Flight of the Rockies flew to the area of the crash site and located the aircraft and Boykin. The Care Flight team dropped snowshoes to Boykin, who was able to walk and meet Care Flight nearby.
Care Flight then transported Boykin to his home.
“It is incredible that the pilot only sustained minor injuries and we are extremely grateful for this outcome, as it could have been much worse,” Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Commander Ty Cox said in a release. “Mr. Boykin did an outstanding job attempting to land the aircraft in an area free of any trees or other hazards. We are very grateful to our partners and the private pilot who overheard the initial call of distress in the successful rescue of Mr. Boykin.”
Boykin later contacted the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and informed them his Zenith CH 750 had a mechanical issue, which caused him and the aircraft to crash after the aircraft lost power.
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be conducting the crash investigation.
